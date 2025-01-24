Good Neighbours Release New Single 'Ripple'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a blockbuster year in 2024, rising British duo Good Neighbours have returned to kick off 2025 with their latest offering "Ripple," out now via Capitol Records. Speaking on the track, the duo reveals "Ripple was written about a close friend going through grief. They felt overwhelmed by the feeling and would sink into themselves. This song is about pulling your loved ones out of that deep place."

To say 2024 was something of a whirlwind for Good Neighbours might be an understatement. "Home", released in January of last year, recently was certified Platinum, making it the fastest and only RIAA Platinum debut released and certified in 2024. It has since amassed more than 480 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024, while TikTok videos using the song have amassed over 2 billion views. "Home" entered the singles charts in 13 countries including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100 (for 11 weeks) and spent nearly 40 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, along with impressive radio airplay on more than 200 stations in the US across all formats, landing the song in both the Top 3 at AAA and in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio making it one of the most played songs of the year in both formats.

Latest single "Ripple" follows Good Neighbours' sold-out UK and European tour with GRAMMY-nominated Benson Boone last year, and a range of accolades including a Billboard Music Award nomination for Best Rock Duo/Group, VEVO naming the duo one of their VEVO DSCVR Artists To Watch for 2025, a shortlisting for a BRITS Rising Star, MTV Push UK 2025, and being added to BBC Sound Of 2025 longlist at home in the UK. Most recently, the band received a nomination for Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock) at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards and were named one of Amazon Music UK's 2025 Artists to Watch.



In addition, the band's massive year included the release of their highly-anticipated, self-titled debut EP (LISTEN), first US headline tour, during which time Good Neighbours made their television debut with a lively performance of "Home" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WATCH), having their song "Daisies" appear on EA Sports' FC 25 Soundtrack (LISTEN), the release of a special cover of Lana Del Rey's hit 2012 single, "Video Games," as part of the Spotify Singles program (LISTEN), among other accomplishments. The band closed out 2024 by paying homage to the song that started it all for them, with an emotive, stripped-back take on the duo's Platinum-certified global smash debut single "Home." "Home (Soft Version)" is available everywhere now. Listen HERE.

The band are already set to keep up the momentum in 2025, as they set off in support of Foster The People on their North American tour, visiting over twenty cities. The tour kicks off tomorrow night, January 25 in Seattle and includes dates in Portland, Phoenix, two nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, two nights at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, Atlanta, New Orleans and more, before concluding on March 6 in Dallas. And on August 1, Good Neighbours will play the Hinterland festival in Saint Charles, Iowa, alongside artists including Clairo, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Royel Otis and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES W/ FOSTER THE PEOPLE

01/25- The Paramount Theatre- Seattle, WA

01/27- Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

01/28- Crystal Ballroom- Portland, OR

01/29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

01/31- Fox Theater- Oakland, CA

02/01 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

02/03- The Observatory Santa Ana- Anaheim, CA

02/04 - The Van Buren - Phoenix,AZ

02/06- Hollywood Palladium- Los Angeles, CA

02/07 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

02/08- Fontainebleau- Las Vegas, NV

02/11- The Union Event Center- Salt Lake City, UT

02/12- The Fillmore Auditorium- Denver, CO

02/14- The Fillmore Minneapolis- Minneapolis, MN

02/15- The Salt Shed- Chicago, IL

02/17- The Fillmore Detroit- Detroit, MI

02/18- HISTORY- Toronto, ON

02/19- MTELUS- Montreal, QC

02/21- The Fillmore- Philadelphia, PA

02/22- House of Blues- Boston, MA

02/24- Brooklyn Paramount- Brooklyn, NY

02/25 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

02/27- The Ritz- Raleigh, NC

02/28- The Tabernacle- Atlanta, GA

03/03- The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

03/05- House of Blues- Houston, TV

03/06- House of Blues- Dallas, TX

2025 FESTIVAL SHOWS

08/01 - Hinterland Festival - Saint Charles, IA - TICKETS

About Good Neighbours:

Optimism, positivity, and connection are the key ingredients of Good Neighbours - the duo of Scott Verrill and Oli Fox that have taken 2024 by the horns. What started off as one simple SoundCloud demo link emailed around to a few industry folk resulted in them having the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist this year, with 'Home.' This became the first truly viral success of the year and has amassed more than 450 million global streams.

Good Neighbours music is bursting with hope and joyous abandon and an amalgamation of their emotive indie influences of yesteryear such as MGMT, Passion Pit and Bleachers. They came together to create an indie-euphoric dreamscape of sound and vision for a subdued generation. Live, they bring the inclusive party to fans everytime - racing through the London gig circuit and beyond. Scott and Oli have enjoyed a packed summer festival season playing key slots for the first time, including shows at All Points East, Latitude, Boardmasters, Reading and Leeds, and selling out their first world tour. Oli and Scott have also graced stages supporting Benson Boone, and will join Foster The People for a full spread of US dates in 2025.

