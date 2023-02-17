Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Goo Goo Dolls Unveil New Alex Aldi Remix of 'Save Me From Myself'

Goo Goo Dolls Unveil New Alex Aldi Remix of 'Save Me From Myself'

The newly announced dates will kick off this fall at The Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR on September 12th.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls tap in Alex Aldi (Troye Sivan, Gryffin, Passion Pit) for a remix of their Chaos in Bloom track "Save Me From Myself."

Earlier this week, Goo Goo Dolls revealed the second leg of their The Big Night Out Tour with special guests Fitz and The Tantrums. Tickets for nearly all of the new tour dates with Fitz and The Tantrums are on-sale today, along with VIP packages for all dates - more information HERE. See below for complete routing and ticketing details.

The newly announced dates will kick off this fall at The Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR on September 12th, while O.A.R. will be special guests during the first leg this summer. Traversing through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast, the North American run will see the group delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their new album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit "Iris," which eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify last year.

Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

The first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of 10 tracks including singles "Yeah, I Like You" and "You Are The Answer", Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

GOO GOO DOLLS - THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR

Jul 24 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park *

Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater *

Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater *

Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre *

Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion *

Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC *

Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest *

Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata *

Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater *

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion *

Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater *

Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *

Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - TBD *

Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - TBD *

Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

Sep 12 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater #$

Sep 14 - Idaho Falls, ID - Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #$

Sep 15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #$

Sep 16 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center #$

Sep 18 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater #$

Sep 20 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #$

Sep 22 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater #$

Sep 23 - Omaha, NE - The Astro #!

Sep 24 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #$

Sep 26 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit #$

Sep 27 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #$

Sep 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #$

Sep 30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #$

* With O.A.R.

# With Fitz and The Tantrums

$ Tickets on-sale now

! Tickets on-sale TBA

Photo credit: Claire Marie Vogel



Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album Never Enough Photo
Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'
Set to showcase depth in his songwriting and the evolvement of his artistry, the project will include McCollum’s new song, “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” out everywhere today. Written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Liz Rose, the up-tempo track is told from a restless dreamer’s perspective.
Freya Ridings Releases New Single Face in the Crowd Photo
Freya Ridings Releases New Single 'Face in the Crowd'
Adding to the anticipation of her forthcoming Blood Orange album, “Face in The Crowd” is a heartfelt confession in which Freya bares her soul, the rich timbre of her voice overflowing with loss and heartbreak in one of the closest songs to her heart from Blood Orange.
Omar Apollo Shares New Song 3 Boys Photo
Omar Apollo Shares New Song '3 Boys'
The simple, romantic melody is weaved with complex vocals that give every verse a different feel, while staying true to his sound. '3 Boys' marks the first taste of new music since Omar's debut album, IVORY, which was released last April. Following the album's success, Omar is set to support SZA on her upcoming S.O.S. tour.
Waldemar Announces Debut Album RUTHLESS Photo
Waldemar Announces Debut Album 'RUTHLESS'
Singer-songwriter Gabe Larson is the artistic force behind Waldemar, a heartland indie rock band from Eau Claire, WI. Self-releasing on May 5, the group’s debut record Ruthless is five years in the making, the outcome of trusting one’s vision despite the roadblocks that stand in the way. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share