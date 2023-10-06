Goo Goo Dolls Debut 'Superstar (Remix)'

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls unveil a remixed version of their track “Superstar,” originally appearing on the band's 2022 album Chaos In Bloom. Listen to/share “Superstar (Remix)," which was reimagined by Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Holy Ghost!).

In addition, the band's forthcoming album Live At The Academy is set for release on October 20 via Warner Records. Fans can pre-order a 3LP or 2CD set of Live At The Academy HERE and listen to/share live renditions of “Stop The World” HERE and “Name” HERE.

On November 21, 1995, the rapidly ascending three-piece traveled to New York City for CMJ Music Marathon. On the eve of what would be their biggest show in New York at that time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone's radio station “Dare to be Different" on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring).

Not only was it the first time the trio had ever recorded a live show, but it was their debut acoustic performance in front of a live audience. Both the soundcheck performance and the group's show at The Academy captured a special moment in their blossoming career.

In September, Goo Goo Dolls released a special edition vinyl of their iconic record Dizzy Up The Girl. The limited edition reissue is pressed on metallic silver vinyl, celebrating the album's 25th anniversary. Fans can purchase the reissue HERE.

Dizzy Up The Girl catapulted the band into mainstream success, selling over 6 million copies worldwide. The album has gone 5x Certified Platinum in the U.S. and features 5 top 10 singles, including hit songs such as “Iris” (4 GRAMMY-nominations, 8x Certified Platinum, over 1 billion Spotify streams), “Slide” (3x Certified Platinum, 240 million Spotify streams) and “Black Balloon” (Certified Platinum, 65 million Spotify streams).