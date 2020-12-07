Goldfinger Shares Music Video For 'Wallflower'

Punk-rock icons Goldfinger have shared a music video for "Wallflower" today, December 7. The energetic video, directed by Caleb Alvarez, features a Goldfinger performance at vocalist John Feldmann's house with footage of some of the band's previous live shows mixed throughout. The music video for "Wallflower" is available to watch now below.

"We had such a fun time making this video... I was stoked I was able to use my house in my backyard so I barely had to travel," says Feldmann. "Caleb did a fantastic job directing this video very excited for you all to see!"

The music video follows up the release of Goldfinger's highly anticipated album Never Look Back, which marked the official return of original guitarist Charlie Paulson to the band, joining John Feldmann, Mike Herrera, Philip Sneed and Nick Gross. Never Look Back is available to stream today at https://ffm.to/gfneverlookback/

Along with the releases of Never Look Back and the "Wallflower" music video, Goldfinger will be livestreaming a show from The Roxy Theatre on Thursday, December 10, at 6:00pm PST / 9:00pm EST. Tickets and merchandise for the livestream are available now at https://nocapshows.com/artist?name=goldfinger.

Goldfinger formed in 1994 and has since been regarded as a contributor to the revitalization of ska music's popularity in the mid-1990s before leading the charge on the 2000's pop-punk movement. Outside of their music, Goldfinger has always been active and outspoken about a variety of political and social issues, especially animal rights.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Caleb Alvarez

