Glaive Drops New EP 'A Bit Of A Mad One'

Breakout star glaive's new EP, a bit of a mad one, is out today—get it here. In celebration, a new video for “living proof (that it hurts)” debuts, shot/directed by longtime collaborator Tommy Pointer—watch it here.

“me and the bros made this over the span of a week and a half in hope alaska at a time where i was very nervous about my music being bad or being not what it used to be and i was overall just a bit nervous to be creating,” says glaive. “we started and the first song we made was ‘god is dead' and after that i wasn't really nervous lol, i think this project means the most to me because it's just real honest. a bit of a mad one, truly life ended up quite mad and for that i am forever grateful.”

glaive recorded the new music during a trip to Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X).

The EP features previously shared singles “i dont really feel it anymore,” “even when the sun is dead, will you tell them how hard i tried” and “huh,” glaive's first taste of new music in 2024, named “a captivating step into what's next” for the rising musician by Ones To Watch. a bit of a mad one comes fresh on the heels of glaive's debut album i care so much that i dont care at all, which was released in July 2023 on Interscope Records.

Likened to ‘90s and 2000s emo with a contemporary approach by Vulture, the musician's first full-length project earned acclaim from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan and more—listen to the record here.

glaive's three previous EPs—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and theni'll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more. Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he'd listen to in the car with his mom, before entering into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains. It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.

credit: Tommy Pointer