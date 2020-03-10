Geographer to Release New LP on May 1

Geographer, moniker of Mike Deni, has announced his New LP, Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights will be released May 1st. With this album announcement comes a U.S. tour around the upcoming LP's release. Starting May 6th the tour will begin in Boise, Idaho and end on June 19th in Portland, Oregon. The tour covers twenty eight dates across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are on sale March 6th. All dates and more information are available here.



On the upcoming LP Deni says, "This album began as an attempt to recenter myself creatively. I think the process began with the 'New Jersey' EP, that was kind of me declaring I wasn't going to try to do anything other than just make good music, and now with 'Down and Out,' I set out to find out what that really meant. I was done trying to make singles, or fill holes, or prove things to myself. I just wanted to push the bounds of what I was capable of and get that sense of adventure and exploration that made me decide to devote my life to music in the first place."

Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights -



TRACKLISTING

01. Slave to the Rhythm

02. Garden

03. Hollow (Do you?)

04. The Other Side

05. Alibi

06. Glowing Red

07. Giving In

08. Love Is Madness

09. Keep Running

10. Someone

11. Sweet Memory

12. Waiting For A Stranger

13. Lost In A Love Song

14. Never Let You Down

15. A Love Defined





