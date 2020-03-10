Geographer to Release New LP on May 1
Geographer, moniker of Mike Deni, has announced his New LP, Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights will be released May 1st. With this album announcement comes a U.S. tour around the upcoming LP's release. Starting May 6th the tour will begin in Boise, Idaho and end on June 19th in Portland, Oregon. The tour covers twenty eight dates across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are on sale March 6th. All dates and more information are available here.
On the upcoming LP Deni says, "This album began as an attempt to recenter myself creatively. I think the process began with the 'New Jersey' EP, that was kind of me declaring I wasn't going to try to do anything other than just make good music, and now with 'Down and Out,' I set out to find out what that really meant. I was done trying to make singles, or fill holes, or prove things to myself. I just wanted to push the bounds of what I was capable of and get that sense of adventure and exploration that made me decide to devote my life to music in the first place."
Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights -
TRACKLISTING
01. Slave to the Rhythm
02. Garden
03. Hollow (Do you?)
04. The Other Side
05. Alibi
06. Glowing Red
07. Giving In
08. Love Is Madness
09. Keep Running
10. Someone
11. Sweet Memory
12. Waiting For A Stranger
13. Lost In A Love Song
14. Never Let You Down
15. A Love Defined