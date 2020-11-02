Gaeya Releases Brand New Single 'Truth'

The new track from the Swedish world beat artist is a call to arms for transparency in today’s world.

Gaeya has released her brand new single 'Truth'. The new track from the Swedish world beat artist is a call to arms for transparency in today's world.

Rhythmic tribal drums lead the march in the motivational anthem among ethereal synths and huge vocal harmonies.

Regarding the single Gaeya says, "Truth is a song written as a call for transparency throughout society. A lot of the division we see today comes from a lack of authenticity and transparency from authorities in all areas like corporations, banks and governments. All the way to our closest communities and ourselves as individuals.

Most people spend their time trying to make others happy, and we all have a longing for love and acceptance from others before thinking of ourselves and what truly makes us happy. However, we have to start honouring our feelings and ourselves first before we can fully radiate with love and respect for others - regardless of thoughts and beliefs.

The truth can sometimes be hard to face but with the single 'Truth' we want to share the liberation and relief we can feel once the truth is out. This song is to inspire celebration and freedom instead of anger and fear of the things that have been suppressed."

'Truth' follows the release of Gaeya's debut single 'Contact' earlier this year, a song calling for awakening and connection amid an increasingly disconnected world. Both songs are taken from Gaeya's forthcoming debut EP with more details to be revealed soon.

With a sound reminiscent of early Björk, Gaeya's music marries the sounds of the natural world with immersive sonic paintings; landscapes formed from analogue synths and deep-rooted Nordic frequencies which provide the backing for vocals that seek to inspire sustainability and focus for a better world.

Inline with her mindful musical messaging, Gaeya also hosts the podcast tellUs, which focuses on sharing new ideas and solutions for the on-going issues mankind is facing from the results of long term misuse of the planet, its resources and its beings. Special guests who are industry leaders in their respective fields join Gaeya on each episode.

Previous episodes have included Forestry Vs Biodiversity with Rebecka Le Moine (a biologist with a masters in ecology and nature conservation and member of Swedish Parliament) and Is local the new global? With Sofia Jessen (Countryside developer and Head Of Culture at Grästorps Council, Sweden).

In the latest episode Back to the Roots. Guide your way to connection. Gaeya speaks with Jessica Sterner who runs the farm Spelamansgården, and together with Carina Ovesson, makes daily meditations and mindfulness practises on social media for the platform Meditations Guiden.

Gaeya has an unrelenting desire to affect change, underpinned by a profound respect for the planet and delivered through the medium of beautifully captivating music. She is a truly exciting artist with a uniquely profound message set to make a bold mark.

Listen to "Truth" here:

