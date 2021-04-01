GRIZFOLK Releases Studio Recording Of Live Fan Favorite 'The Ripple'

Tomorrow, alternative rock foursome Grizfolk will release "The Ripple," a long-time fan favorite that has been a staple of their live set thanks to its Americana twang and irresistible singalong appeal but has never been captured in the studio. Enter producer Rich Costey (Muse, The Killers, Barns Courtney), who also produced their previously released singles "Money," "Queen of the Desert," and "California High", to help the band rein it in without losing any of its room-filling luster. Together, these songs give a solid taste of what's to come from their upcoming album, with a sound that Billboard describes as "a little country, a little rock and a lot catchy." "The Ripple" is available at digital retailers tomorrow, April 2nd.

Based in Los Angeles and Nashville with roots in Sweden, Grizfolk burst onto the scene in 2014 with their debut EP, From the Spark, followed by the 2016 full-length Waking Up The Giants. Their catchy blend of electronic-tinged folk rock and pop styles caught the ears of fans around the globe, and Grizfolk quickly amassed millions of streams and listeners from all corners of the world. However, as their name grew, the band - Adam Roth (lead vocals, guitar), Sebastian Fritze (keys and vocals), Fredrik Eriksson (guitar), and Bill Delia (drums) -soon began to face demons and dilemmas of varying shapes and sizes, from alcohol dependence to interpersonal and familial problems to romantic relationship breakdowns and beyond.

But just as their music was providing joy and escape for their fans, the bandmates realized that in songwriting lay their own redemption and deliverance and that by flocking together they could endure to create positive, hopeful sonic messages to save themselves in the process.

In 2019, Grizfolk returned with Rarest Of Birds-12 tracks that delivered a nostalgic, summertime feel with the foursome embracing more organic instrumentation in lieu of previous synth-heavy sounds. They've spent the last number of years touring the world, from headline shows to supporting Bastille, X Ambassadors, Twenty One Pilots and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, to festivals like Firefly, Hangout Fest, BottleRock and Voodoo.

Stay tuned for more news on the band's forthcoming album.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Matthew Coughlin