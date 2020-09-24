GRIZFOLK Bring The Heat With 'Queen of the Desert'

Listen below!

Tomorrow, LA/Nashville foursome Grizfolk share new song "Queen of the Desert," a relentless hip-shaker and head-nodder with its share of chime and charm written about a powerful female personality. "Queen of the Desert" and last month's "Money," which Billboard called "a little country, a little rock and a lot catchy," are a good hint of what fans can expect from the band's third full length album, coming spring 2021.

Produced by Rich Costey (Muse, The Killers, Barns Courtney), both songs were born from a band retreat to Joshua Tree in early 2020 with the goal of re-connecting to their creative roots. And from that, a group of re-energized songs emerged. Of "Queen of the Desert," the band says, "It's the story of an empowered female character on a mission to conquer her dreams, on her own terms."

Based in Los Angeles and Nashville with roots in Sweden, Grizfolk burst onto the scene in 2014 with their debut EP, From the Spark, followed by the 2016 full-length Waking Up The Giants. Their catchy blend of electronic-tinged folk rock and pop styles caught the ears of fans around the globe, and Grizfolk quickly amassed millions of streams and listeners from all corners of the world. However, as their name grew, the band - Adam Roth (lead vocals, guitar), Sebastian Fritze (keys and vocals), Fredrik Eriksson (guitar), and Bill Delia (drums) -soon began to face demons and dilemmas of varying shapes and sizes, from alcohol dependence to interpersonal and familial problems to romantic relationship breakdowns and beyond. But just as their music was providing joy and escape for their fans, the bandmates realized that in songwriting lay their own redemption and deliverance, and that by flocking together they could endure to create positive, hopeful sonic messages to save themselves in the process.

In 2019, Grizfolk returned with Rarest Of Birds-12 tracks that delivered a nostalgic, summertime feel with the foursome embracing more organic instrumentation in lieu of previous synth heavy sounds. They've spent the last number of years touring the world, from headline shows to supporting Bastille, X Ambassadors, Twenty One Pilots and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, to festivals like Firefly, Hangout Fest, BottleRock and Voodoo.

Stay tuned for more news on the band's forthcoming album.

Listen to "Queen of the Desert" here:

Photo Credit: Matthew Coughlin

