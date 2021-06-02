GRIZFOLK Announce Self-Titled Full Length Album Out July 30th

Alt-rock foursome Grizfolk is excited to announce that their third full-length album is set for release on July 30th. The eponymous album is an epic collection of songs built through multiple creative approaches to fit into a single moment of all-encompassing luster and artful, powerful, and fun auditory brilliance. Their latest single "Fumes" is an emotionally charged track with its "voice for the voiceless" sense of overcoming fears to find confidence.

The band expands, "'Fumes' is a song made for the people. The ones that don't feel like they are being heard, the ones who feel lost and overseen. It's a voice for the voiceless. For those who want to speak up or take action but can't. It's about overcoming fears and being confident to show your true self."

This sentiment is beautifully visualized with the song's accompanying music video. Watch and share below.

"Fumes" follows the release of long-time fan favorite "The Ripple," which has been a staple of their live set thanks to its Americana twang and irresistible singalong appeal but had never been captured in the studio. "The Ripple," along with three previously released singles: the harmonica-led "Money," the relentless hip-shaker and head-nodder "Queen of the Desert," and the sunny, confident "California High," were all produced by Rich Costey (Muse, The Killers, Barns Courtney) in March 2020 after the band returned from an inspiring group retreat in Joshua Tree and just before the world shut down due to the global pandemic. Grizfolk- Adam Roth (lead vocals, guitar), Sebastian Fritze (keys and vocals), Fredrik Eriksson (guitar), and Bill Delia (drums) - were forced to hit pause on their album progress for several months.

With Roth permanently based in Tennessee, they were used to working remotely to some degree, and they quickly figured out new ways to continue collaborating on music together while isolated in their own homes. They traded files via email, held band Zoom calls, and even sent song sketches and demos to outside writers; Delia eventually joined Roth in Nashville and the pair worked on new songs together in person, sending files back to the Swedes in LA as well as to a handful of different producers. The band embraced the benefits this brave new style of working afforded them while also keying in on the sound's similarities to both their previous albums, calling the process both nostalgic and new.

Based in Los Angeles and Nashville with roots in Sweden, Grizfolk burst onto the scene in 2014 with their debut EP, From the Spark, followed by their 2016 full-length Waking Up The Giants. Their catchy blend of electronic-tinged folk-rock and pop styles caught the ears of fans around the globe, and Grizfolk quickly amassed millions of streams and listeners from all corners of the world. In 2019, Grizfolk returned with Rarest Of Birds-12 tracks that delivered a nostalgic, summertime feel with the foursome embracing more organic instrumentation in lieu of previous synth-heavy sounds.

Grizfolk succeeds as a mix of both of the worlds their previous albums created, and in many ways, it achieves the sound the band had been chasing all along but weren't yet prepared to fulfill. In fact, the new era of Grizfolk may best be described as just that-an eponymous genre encompassing both the band's name as well as their sound, created during a time of extreme planetary tension and only succeeding because of the sense of camaraderie the four players were able to maintain despite the circumstances.