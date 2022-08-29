GRAMMY-Nominated Producer Jamee Ranta Offers 'Art Of Producing' Course With Filmmakers Academy

Filmmakers Academy has released a bespoke course, "The Art of Producing," led by its newest mentor-instructor, GRAMMY-nominated Jamee Ranta of Artifact Content. View the trailer for the course below!

Through the five episodes of The Art of Producing, Ranta shares trade secrets and her personal career trajectory as an executive producer of some of the most iconic music videos today. From Halsey's ground-breaking IMAX feature film If I Can't Have Love I Want Power, to projects with the top pop stars of the music business, her work includes producing for; Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber. Ranta earned a 2022 GRAMMY nomination for co-producing Bieber's music video "Peaches."

Along with the fundamentals of film production, Jamee shares her knowledge on how to work with commercial and music video clients from the bid and budget to handling insurance and managing contracts. As Ranta notes, "Being a part of the production team is a lot of responsibility. It's strategy and making sure that all your moves are good." She closes the course by revealing how to communicate, negotiate and manage both client and talent expectations. The course additionally covers team communications and the production team's roles.

"The whole experience of working with Filmmakers Academy is amazing," says Ranta. "It's a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the filmmaking community, and it's an honor to shed some light on the ins and outs of production. I hope members will gain knowledge about the trifecta of money, time and quality that goes into every successful film, television or music video production."

The course is open to Filmmakers Academy members. This Friday, Sept. 2, Filmmakers Academy will also share a "Producing Tip'' from Ranta on social media (@FilmmakersAcademy) and its YouTube channel. Filmmakers Academy posted an extensive interview with Ranta on its blog earlier this year. Information about membership is available at www.filmmakersacademy.com. For more information about Jamee Ranta and Artifact Content, visit www.artifactcontent.com.

photo credit: Cristobal Abugaber