GRAMMY Museum, MusiCares Announce Spring GRAMMY Charity Online Auctions

This year's GRAMMY® Charity Online Auctions-Spring Edition features a wide range of exclusive items from GRAMMY winners Leon Bridges, H.E.R., Annie Lennox, , Little Big Town, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis,Chris Stapleton, and Trisha Yearwood, GRAMMY nominees Jackson Browne, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, and many more. Macklemore is the 2019 MusiCares Concert For Recovery honoree.



WHEN: The GRAMMY Charity Online Auctions-Spring Edition Wave 1 launched on eBay on Monday, May 13, 2019, and will run through Thursday, May 23, 2019. Wave 2 will launch on eBay on Friday, May 17, 2019, and will run through Friday, May 24, 2019. GRAMMY Charity Online Auctions are offered in partnership with Matchfire Auctions.



Established in 2008, the GRAMMY MUSEUM is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form-from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity. In 2017, the Museum integrated with its sister organization, the GRAMMY Foundation®, to broaden the reach of its music education and preservation initiatives. As a unified organization, today, the GRAMMY MUSEUM fulfills its mission of making music a valued and indelible part of our society through exhibits, education, grants, and public programming.



For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY MUSEUM on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYmuseum on Twitter and Instagram.



A friend and ally of the music community, MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventative, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteer professionals, our dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs.



For more information, visit www.musicares.org, "like" MusiCares on Facebook, and follow @MusiCares onTwitter and Instagram.



eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the United States and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, nearly $912 million dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community. Visit eBay's For Sellers, For Nonprofits and My Causes pages to learn more about how you can work with eBay to support a good cause.



Since 2001, Matchfire Auctions has executed more than 700 high-profile cause marketing campaigns, resulting in more than $65 million raised for causes worldwide. These campaigns, launched globally to large and diverse communities on eBay and social networks, have built brand awareness and goodwill for more 400 of THE WORLD'S BEST known brands, celebrities, agencies and charities. For more information, please visit:www.MatchfireAuctions.com





