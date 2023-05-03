Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRL SCOUT Release New Single 'Monster'

GIRL SCOUT Release New Single 'Monster'

"Monster" is the first track of Girl Scout's sophomore EP coming later this year.

May. 03, 2023  

Girl Scout took SXSW by storm this year, emerging as one of the most exciting new bands in Austin. The Swedish 4-piece are continuing their impressive, buzz worthy run with a new song and video "Monster" out today.

Already a staple in their arresting live shows, "Monster" is a big, loud rock song, starting out almost acoustic, then steam rolling over the listeners. The video also out today is a moody ride through sable Swedish landscapes worthy of a slot in MTV's 120 Minutes if that still existed.

"Monster is about leaning into your unsympathetic side; being well aware that you're the bad guy in the dynamic but you're in too deep so you might as well just go for it. As destructive as it is, I think most people have that side to them, at least I hope they do!", says singer Emma about the first track of the band's second EP which fans can expect in early fall.

"Monster" is the first track of Girl Scout's sophomore EP coming later this year. It comes with a music video directed by Josef Ingmår of Stommer Studios, who is an old friend of Emma's.

"We wanted a classic music video where we played as a band, and so we combined that with Josefs storyline of a character tired of his ordinary life, sick of the situation he's in, longing for something else. The video is a kind of homage to wanting out of your current situation and seeking out the strange," explains the band the grungey music video.

"We filmed the video in Kungsbacka, outside of Gothenburg in Sweden, in a field and up on a hill with this amazing view. What we didn't know was that there were horses in the pasture where the hill was, when we had already carried most of our gear up. You can see them running in the background in the video. I think they got used to the drums after a while."

During the release of their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage the quartet managed to get their name on many people's hot lists, both critics and listener's alike. NME, DORK, Under The Radar and more tipped them as ones to watch 2023, others augured them the same shooting star career as Wet Leg.

Girl Scout have been hailed as innovative and energetic newcomers, likening them to Alvvays, Phoebe Bridgers, The Smile or Big Thief. The songs aired on radio stations all over the world, from BBC 1 to 6 Music, P3, Amazing Radio, Triple J, Double J, FluxFM, Puls, egoFM and a lot more. Girl Scout, consisting of Emma Jansson (guitar, vocals), Evelina Arvidsson Eklind (bass, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums) and Viktor Spasov (guitar), could take a break and bathe in these achievements, instead, they keep going.

Photo Credit: Alvin Lindblom



Bethany Cosentino to Release Debut Solo Album Natural Disaster Photo
Bethany Cosentino to Release Debut Solo Album 'Natural Disaster'
The album matches her signature lyrical reflections that made her one of the defining voices of the mid-Aughts with a radiant form of pop-rock inspired by many of her most essential influences (powerhouse singer/songwriter/guitarists like Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, ’90s country icons, the female-led acts on the lineup to Lilith Fair).
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release Thats On You, Thats On Me Photo
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release 'That's On You, That's On Me'
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release the swagger filled single “That’s On You, That's On Me” backed with the lonesome “Troubles.” The new double single makes room for barrelhouse piano, slide guitar, and the greasy grit of a juke joint rock band and comes on the heels of the announcement of the band’s fall US headline tour.
Sky Ferreira Announces West Coast Tour Dates Photo
Sky Ferreira Announces West Coast Tour Dates
The tour is part of LA promoter Minty Boi's 5th Anniversary celebration. Minty Boi is an independent promoter based in Los Angeles, spreading its footprint in markets such as Los Angeles, New York, and greater SoCal. Minty Boi has presented shows by everyone from 100 Gecs, Lightning Bolt, Soul Glo, Ethel Cain, Eyedress and many, many more.
Wolf Eyes Announce Dreams In Splattered Lines LP Photo
Wolf Eyes Announce 'Dreams In Splattered Lines' LP
Wolf Eyes (the Michigan-based experimental sound and visual art collective currently led by Nate Young and John Olson) announced Dreams In Splattered Lines, their first widely-distributed non-compilation album in six years. It includes 'Engaged Withdrawal,” “My Whole Life,” & “Days Decay' from the upcoming full-length.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGADOON! CharactersInterview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGADOON! Characters
May 3, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are back together for season two of Schmigadoon, teaming up for a bloody-good parody of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cumming and Chenoweth, who spilled on filming their big musical number, wanting to play their Sweeney Todd roles IRL, the Schmigadoon groupchat, and more!
Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'
May 3, 2023

Minneapolis-based indie pop-rock trio Yam Haus have released a live, stripped-down version of their acclaimed new single, “Rafters.” An indie-rock rumination that is for those who feel they might need to let go of something, this brand new acoustic version of “Rafters” truly showcases the band’s propensity for creating the most of anthems.
The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day LineupsThe Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups
May 3, 2023

Saturday will feature a welcoming, one-day-only acoustic set from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of the top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Miya Folick. The Head And The Heart will close out the evening with a full-band performance.
WE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu OriginalsWE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu Originals
May 3, 2023

“We Live Here: The Midwest” explores timely, personal stories of LGBTQI+ families who strive to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice. All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools and even their own neighborhoods.
Olga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION SeriesOlga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Series
May 3, 2023

Joining the previously announced voice cast in recurring and guest star roles for season one are Olga Merediz (Broadway's 'In the Heights') as Grandma Dee, Todrick Hall ('American Idol') as Harvey Hare, Gabriel Iglesias ('Space Jam: A New Legacy') as Felipe and Nate Torrence ('Zootopia') as Chameleo.
share