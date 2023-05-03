GIRL SCOUT Release New Single 'Monster'

Girl Scout took SXSW by storm this year, emerging as one of the most exciting new bands in Austin. The Swedish 4-piece are continuing their impressive, buzz worthy run with a new song and video "Monster" out today.

Already a staple in their arresting live shows, "Monster" is a big, loud rock song, starting out almost acoustic, then steam rolling over the listeners. The video also out today is a moody ride through sable Swedish landscapes worthy of a slot in MTV's 120 Minutes if that still existed.

"Monster is about leaning into your unsympathetic side; being well aware that you're the bad guy in the dynamic but you're in too deep so you might as well just go for it. As destructive as it is, I think most people have that side to them, at least I hope they do!", says singer Emma about the first track of the band's second EP which fans can expect in early fall.

"Monster" is the first track of Girl Scout's sophomore EP coming later this year. It comes with a music video directed by Josef Ingmår of Stommer Studios, who is an old friend of Emma's.

"We wanted a classic music video where we played as a band, and so we combined that with Josefs storyline of a character tired of his ordinary life, sick of the situation he's in, longing for something else. The video is a kind of homage to wanting out of your current situation and seeking out the strange," explains the band the grungey music video.

"We filmed the video in Kungsbacka, outside of Gothenburg in Sweden, in a field and up on a hill with this amazing view. What we didn't know was that there were horses in the pasture where the hill was, when we had already carried most of our gear up. You can see them running in the background in the video. I think they got used to the drums after a while."

During the release of their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage the quartet managed to get their name on many people's hot lists, both critics and listener's alike. NME, DORK, Under The Radar and more tipped them as ones to watch 2023, others augured them the same shooting star career as Wet Leg.

Girl Scout have been hailed as innovative and energetic newcomers, likening them to Alvvays, Phoebe Bridgers, The Smile or Big Thief. The songs aired on radio stations all over the world, from BBC 1 to 6 Music, P3, Amazing Radio, Triple J, Double J, FluxFM, Puls, egoFM and a lot more. Girl Scout, consisting of Emma Jansson (guitar, vocals), Evelina Arvidsson Eklind (bass, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums) and Viktor Spasov (guitar), could take a break and bathe in these achievements, instead, they keep going.

Photo Credit: Alvin Lindblom