GENESIS OWUSU Shares New 'Gold Chains' Remix + Video

After releasing his long-awaited debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, ARIA-nominated Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu is back today with a special remix and video for "Gold Chains." Enlisting the masterful skill set of machine funk synthesist Harvey Sutherland, the beloved single receives an added dose of synth-led serenity into the amorphous track, layering a futuristic dystopia into the tracks self-exploration of the artist as a product. "I'm always aspiring to curate the sounds of the future and the sounds of the unknown," notes Genesis. "Harvey Sutherland has this certain charm about his work that somehow feels futuristic and reminiscent at the same time." Americans will soon get to experience The Goon Club and Genesis Owusu dynamic live show as today's release lands just after Owusu announced his first headline U.S. tour. See dates below and listen to "Gold Chains (Harvey Sutherland Remix)" here: https://genesisowusu.lnk.to/GoldChainsRemix.

Reaching further heights, Owusu shares a visual accompaniment by digital artist, painter and heavy metal musician Serwah Attafuah. The video presents a surreal cyber wasteland of blazing neon lights and underground matrixes of uncharted mysteries. The sci-fi inspired visuals mould a futuristic hybrid of animation and live-action, where 3D Genesis moves throughout a futuristic desert with the guidance of soulful melodies, interacting with robots, clones and hover-cars, whilst his real-world counterpart observes from afar. "This concept of futurism, Afrofuturism specifically, is what drew me in so deeply to Serwah Attafuah's work, a fellow Ghanaian-Australian artist," adds Owusu "...her work is seriously next level." Watch the visual for "Gold Chains (Harvey Sutherland Remix)" below.

Today's release arrives as the next chapter in Genesis' highly acclaimed debut album, Smiling With No Teeth. Recently, Genesis gifted audiences an in-depth look behind the LP within his Beat x Beat episode, made in collaboration with Beats by Dre. Directed by Riley Blakeway ("The Other Black Dog" and "Gold Chains"), Genesis takes audiences on his journey throughout Smiling With No Teeth, sharing an intimate account of how the record came to life. Featuring cameos from The Black Dog Band, including Kirin J Callinan, Touch Sensitive, Julian Sudek and his manager, producer and OURNESS label co-founder, Andrew Klippel, fans old and new come to learn about the artists complex identity and the implicit themes that have informed his most honest and expressive body of work to date.

Smiling With No Teeth landed this March to critical acclaim, including praise from NPR Music, i-D, The Guardian, Paste Magazine, Hypebeast and many more. He made his Like A Version debut via Australia's triple j in February, delivering a powerful rendition of Sex Pistol's anthem "Anarchy In The UK", alongside the album's debut single "Don't Need You." Most recently, Genesis joined punk band The Chats on the Australian show The Set. featuring performances of "Whip Cracker," "A Song About Fishing," and an incredible cover of Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer."

Enjoy the next step in Genesis Owusu's blazing ascent to the top with today's new video and Sutherland remix and do not delay in snatching up a ticket to the last of his available shows.

