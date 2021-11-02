G. Love Release Singles from New Album 'Coming Back Home For Christmas!'

Today, G. Love announced he will release a brand new holiday album Coming Back Home For Christmas! on November 26 via Thirty Tigers. In celebration of the forthcoming album, G. Love released two new singles "FreezeBQ" and "Christmas Joint." Coming Back Home For Christmas! features 10 new original Christmas compositions and is now available for pre-order.

"Coming Back Home For Christmas! Ring in your holidays with 10 brand-new-made-from-scratch-fresh-out-da-kitchen-homegrown-all-organic-holiday-classics-from-the-dome-for-the-entire-family-jawn! Recorded and Produced by Jon Evans in Orleans, Massachusetts, this rootsy, heartfelt holiday classic will bring the love and the blues into your holiday soundtrack. Much love and thanks for your support!" said G. love about the new album

Coming Back Home For Christmas! follows G. Love's GRAMMY nominated 2020 LP The Juice which was co-produced and co-written with the Grammy award-winner Keb' Mo' and featured special guests including Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier. The album was praised by American Songwriter, AllMusic, Billboard, Glide Magazine, Rolling Stone, and many more.

Listen to "FreezeBQ" here:

Listen to "Christmas Joint" here: