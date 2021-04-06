Fyütch Drops 'Pick It Up' Single

Just in time for Earth Day comes "Pick It Up", a new song and music video from Bronx artist Fyütch that preaches simple changes in our daily habits to make a positive impact on the environment. The quick paced anthem carries a hype beat that creates a sense of excitement and urgency to match the catchy and informative lyrics.

Fyütch's goal with "Pick It Up" is to spread awareness and encourage more people to build sustainable, eco-friendly habits. We've come a long way since the concept of the 3 R's (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) was first introduced and sadly putting items in the recycle bin alone isn't going to help the current global waste problem. Earth is our home and we need to take care of it, but for starters eco-friendly habits have to begin at home.

Here are some ways Fyütch suggests you can start reducing your waste and lessening your carbon footprint:

Cleaning up after yourself

Buying only what you need

Repurpose old items for new uses

Carpooling or using public transportation

Donating old toys and clothes instead of throwing them away

Turning off running water and lights when you don't need them

Shutting down the screen to go outside and enjoy nature

Rotting leftover food scraps for compost

Planting a garden for produce consumption

Shopping at farmers markets

The song was produced by Konscience Beatz and the album art is by Ignatius Arts. "Pick It Up" will be available on all digital platforms April 5.

The "Pick It Up" video was recorded by Brooklyn-based Amber Nicole in NYC's Central Park and choreographed by Fyütch and Jordan Waters (actor, dancer, creator of the traveling Hip Hop Vaudeville show Rebirth of Rabbit's Foot). The other dancers featured are Marcus "Zebra Smith", Candice Segarra Leon, and Amy Liou.

Fyütch is a music and social justice artist who combines Hip-Hop and visual storytelling to educate, entertain, and empower the next generation with songs about fatherhood, spirituality, love and positivity. He leads music and poetry workshops for K-12 students, colleges, and corporations. Fyütch was awarded The Shed Open Call Grant for Emerging Artists in 2019 and the BRIO award from the Bronx Arts Council in 2020. His song "Black Women in History" went to #1 on Sirius XM Kids Place Live. His work has been seen on MTV, Buzzfeed, and Tedx. Fyütch lives in the Bronx section of New York and is a proud father to a 3 year old daughter.