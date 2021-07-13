Futurama Festival Postponed, Rescheduled to Easter Weekend 2022

Futurama, the legendary post-punk and electronic music festival, due to take place in Liverpool this coming 11th and 12th September and to feature sets from Heaven 17, Spear Of Destiny, A Certain Ratio, Peter Hook & The Light, The Chameleons and many more, has sadly had to postpone again until Bank Holiday Easter, April 16th - 17th 2022.



The organisers state that: "We apologise for the inconvenience but the increasing COVID infection rate, plus the latest delay in lifting restrictions without the necessary assurances and guidance from the Government, has made it impossible to put the festival on this year. It's the news that many expected but few wanted, but it did become obvious during the long dark months of lock down that even if a green light was given on June 21st, people would still be hesitant and rightly so. Despite the government saying July the 19th, we know people have changed and it will take a little time to restore confidence and feel secure inside indoor events.



"More than anything, we want Futurama to be free of all restrictions. We want it to be a celebration of freedom, we want people to be able to fully immerse themselves in the festival and to be able to wander around all our great venues, watching bands, eating & drinking, without having to worry about safety precautions. That's what a festival is all about; having a great time, interacting with music fans and we don't think we can produce that special atmosphere this year. We are all longing for Futurama to return and we can wholeheartedly promise to deliver the greatest post punk festival this country has seen in over four decades.



"Most bands have reconfirmed for next year and the ones that can't make it will be replaced by just as good bands as we have been inundated with acts to play the festival. The good news is we're happy to confirm that tickets for this year's festival will automatically be rolled over to 2022. So next year's festival is secured, and no further action is required! If you're not able to join us in 2022, you'll be able to claim a face value refund on all tickets. We're working closely with our ticketing partners, and they will be in touch with instructions on the next steps within 7 days. Thank you again for your continued support. For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other. The Futurama Team."



For more info head to: futuramafestival.com.