Front Country Releases New Single

The new single from Front Country that just premiered via Rolling Stone. Entitled "Amerikan Dream", the track is a meditation on the mythos versus reality of America. Singer Melody shares, "From our racist colonial roots to our economically divided present, the "American Dream" has never really been accessible to all. Since it is a belief more than a fact, the first step in changing it is to dismantle the dogma within ourselves so we can be free to imagine a better country together."

"Amerikan Dream" features twangy guitars, soulful vocals and storytelling lyrics. Front Country have garnered close to six million streams on Spotify to date.

LISTEN HERE:

https://open.spotify.com/track/1GsCE4hJ8QSUYc5tmGhT8U'si=IJh07DX2SLafxB1ppiAbew

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2Z0_5_JHmA

Front Country is a band on the precipice of a metamorphosis. As multi-instrumentalists, songwriters and composers, the instrumentation and setting have always been secondary to the musical vision that comes through no matter what stage they take. For a band with a genre in their name, genre has always been elusive for Front Country, as they refuse to pick sides or be constrained by any expectations outside their own singular aesthetic. From their beginnings in the SF Bay Area to their new hometown of Nashville, TN, Melody Walker, Adam Roszkiewicz and Jacob Groopman have been on a journey to discover a sound.

While making their third album - their first in Music City - they feel closer than ever to what fans have heard in them all along. SLC Weekly called it "Rugged Americana and Purposeful Pop", and that seems as close as anything to describe the Front Country sound. To them, their namesake is about pushing the envelope, but never losing sight of their roots.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You