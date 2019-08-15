Frightened Rabbit Release Documentary on the Making of 'Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight'

Quote from filmmaker James Lockey of Hand Held Cine Club:

"Justin and I (handheldcineclub) first worked with Frightened Rabbit back in 2010 when we made The Loneliness A The Scream video - I remember for us it was a bit of a deal as we were big fans of the band, and in particular their record The Midnight Organ Fight so didn't want to f it up! Luckily we didn't!

From there we got to the know the band and went on to make all the videos for their album Pedestrian Verse, from the writing sessions in Plenploth, the Highlands tour and all glossy music videos including the one-take visuals for The Woodpile (an early start after a sold out New York show, happy days!)

Fast forward to 2017 and myself, Justin, Scott and Grant got into the studio and made the Mastersystem record 'Dance Music'. This record and the short tour we did in early 2018, straight after TMOF 10 year anniversary tour, meant a great deal to me, to us.

The chance to work with folks you've watched and admired on stage so many times over the years was proper fin ace, no other words to describe it really.

Making this film was pretty hard, in an emotional way, listening to what the record meant to so many people and in light of losing Scott, but at the same time so positive. Reading that back I know that makes no sense but if you listen to what people are saying in the film, those songs, those lyrics and the live shows are ingrained in peoples' lives, have created long lasting memories and has helped many people through tough times, you can't say that about many records.

We wanted the film to be a celebration of the TMOF, a chance for people to share what the record meant to them and what it means to be involved in the Tiny Changes record.

Big thanks to everyone who helped in the making of the film and all those that took the time to be involved."

Frightened Rabbit on Tiny Changes:

"To celebrate the 10 year anniversary/birthday of The Midnight Organ Fight we wanted to avoid the usual approach of just repressing the vinyl, or rereleasing the same record with different artwork or putting out demos that were never meant to be heard by anyone other than the band and maybe our parents. We came up with the idea of asking some pals to record their own interpretations of the songs on the album. It felt like a good way to celebrate everyone who had been a part of the last ten years of the band and we didn't have to do any work ourselves! Every single person on Tiny Changes has been a part of our lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last ten years. We've shared studios, vans, bars, dressing rooms and probably even underwear with some of these people and that's why this record is so special to us.

Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together and it's something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with us and he had already started preparing the artwork which you'll see on there (if you buy it). This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other and ten years on it is still managing to do it. Scott would probably have put in some joke here about when the album hits puberty and starts rebelling by smoking weed and getting things pierced. We're not that funny so instead let's just raise a glass, blow out the candles and make a wish.

We wish the album was available for pre-order tomorrow and that it will come out July 12th and you'll be able to listen to two covers of The Modern Leper straight away when you pre-order! Now we've told you it probably won't come true but we'll keep everything crossed for you"

Watch the documentary here:





