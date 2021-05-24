Freaks & Geeks Drop 'Elemental' on Elevate Records

The two prestigious names behind 'Freaks & Geeks', a hotly tipped new project gearing up to release their second single on the Elevate Records imprint, are no strangers to landmark achievements.

Formally Doctor P and one half of Roksonix, Freaks & Geeks have made their mark alongside a host of record labels, proving their ability to tap into the faster BPMs alongside their expert mixing skills which they've portrayed through their Elevate Records live stream set. They persist with brand new single 'Elemental' featuring Emily Matkis and her soaring vocals. Already a frequent guest on Elevate's sister label Shogun Audio, Emily Matkis adds to the single by presenting why she's had so much tastemaker support from the likes of Radio 1, 1xtra and Liquicity, helping to amass millions of streams.

A certified dancefloor cut 'Elemental' sets the stage for their progressing journey on Elevate Records. With a bassline which jumps between each vocal breakdown, Freaks and Geeks demonstrate their flare for eclectic, stadium drum & bass. Upping the tempo and putting the track into full throttle, they don't forget to add the emotional undertones which lend this record to a variety of settings. Although having stepped foot on stages at festivals like EDC, Glastonbury, Tomorrowworld and Rampage, Freaks & Geeks are well versed in getting people moving.



Freaks & Geeks highlight the beginning of an exciting relationship with Elevate. One which is sure to extended successfully alongside the label's continual growth.

Listen here: