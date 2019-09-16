Frankie Zulferino Shares First Single from New Album, 'Stuck on You'

Pop singer and performer Frankie Zulferino releases his new single "Stuck on You" today (available on all streaming platforms). The captivating ballad was written by Frankie and singer/songwriter Jared Lee, and inspired by Frankie's attempt to move on from a relationship but feeling frozen in the moment.

"Stuck on You" is the first offering off of his new album "No Boundaries" due in early October - available to pre-order now. Frankie infuses a number of genres into his new album, including pop, disco, R&B, and Motown, to portray his true self. Inspired by full-fledged artists such as Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars, Frankie is a true performer, incorporating and highlighting dance and production into his live shows. He will be performing in Atlantic City at the Miss'd America Pageant on September 21st.

On the inspiration behind the song, Frankie shares ""Stuck on You" is a record about trying to let go of the past. I was thinking about watching someone else's life move forward but not being able to move forward myself. I have given up on love so many times to chase my dreams and career. Those dreams haven't always come to the surface and when I've found myself alone, I've questioned the choices I've made. Self-reflection leads to writing for me and from this experience, "Stuck on You" was born.

Frankie Zulferino is a pop singer and performer based in New York. In his earlier years, Frankie opened for artists such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Westlife, Jason Derulo and more. He has previously toured across the United States, China, and Canada and performed at New York Fashion Week in 2017. He was also a contestant on The CW show, 'The Next', where he was mentored by Joe Jonas. Outside of his music career, Frankie is a choreographer, whose work has been featured on America's Got Talent and

he will appear in the up-and-coming Netflix original movie, "The Fifth Boro." Frankie has produced and directed his own sold-out show at the Mohegan Sun Resorts Casino in Atlantic City. He will release his new album "No Boundaries" in October 2019, distributed by SLK Entertainment. Frankie's lead single from the album "Stuck on You" is out today.





