Fousheé Unveils Single 'feel like home' Ahead of New Album

Jamaican-American iconoclast Fousheé shares a brand new single “feel like home” alongside an accompanying music video. This marks the final taste of her upcoming album Pointy Heights, ahead of its release this Friday, September 13th via RCA Records.

“feel like home” is an R&B-tinged track pays homage to the people that truly make a place feel like home. The song has just come out following an exclusive premiere on BBC1 as their hottest record in the world. “feel like home” follows three previously released critically praised singles “still around,” “war,” and “100 bux.”

To celebrate the upcoming project, Fousheé will play a few shows this fall. She’ll grace the stage of Paris’ Les Toiles on Friday, October 4 and later stop at Jazz Cafe in London on Monday, October 7. Tickets may be purchased HERE.

The LP shares its name with the land her grandfather purchased in Jamaica, with the intention that her whole family could build homes and live there. With Pointy Heights, Fousheé zigs out of the frenetic R&B-punk of her acclaimed previous album, softCORE, as she paints an entirely new sonic palette. Playing the part of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, we enter a world shaped by her home, where old school, indie Reggae, rhythms buoy dance-friendly melodies and a natural cool that makes her the go-to collaborator for today’s biggest artists. The album is a 180 by an artist who makes genres feel like quaint ideas of a bygone era. In Pointy Heights, Fousheé makes an entirely new sound, an effortlessly bold move from an artist who has created one of the most adventurous, melodically resonant records of the year.

Pointy Heights is rich with crackling bass lines, spangly guitar parts, and rollicking, sharp drum sounds, all anchored by the next level songwriting that has defined Fousheé since her first project - time machine - was released three years ago. Her songwriting prowess has made her one of the most sought-after collaborators of the last few years, collaborating with Childish Gambino’s Donald Glover, Steve Lacy, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty, and more.

If her breakthrough hit “Deep End” introduced Fousheé to the world, softCORE brought Fousheé front and center. When it was released, 2022’s softCORE exploded out of nowhere, the equivalent of a sugar high times ten filtered through a redefining of what is expected from female artists; it was met with massive acclaim and excitement and launched Fousheé into her own lane of exceptionalism. Following its release, Fousheé won a Grammy for her work on friend and collaborator Steve Lacy’s breakthrough hit “Bad Habit,” in addition to seeing her open for Lacy throughout the world in the year that followed. Fousheé received love from the likes of Rolling Stone, GQ, Alternative Press, Office Magazine, Variety, HommeGirls, NME, The Guardian, Crack Magazine, and more around softCORE; she played NPR’s Tiny Desk; she sat front row at Paris Fashion Week at shows by Chanel, Givenchy, and more. softCORE basically brought Fousheé to the world and the world to Fousheé.

Ultimately, the path around the globe took her back to Jamaica, where her family is from; a place she had not been to since she was six years old. Fousheé had been in the middle of writing songs for her next project when the trip happened, and it literally changed everything. She scrapped the songs on which she’d been working and started anew, using elements of the music that was literally in her blood to help push her songwriting and sounds forward. The result stands uniquely, brilliantly on its own as an album unlike any other and one of the best records of 2024.

Photo credit: Alondra Buccio

