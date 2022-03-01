Focus Announces 2022 Tour Dates
In 2019 Focus released their first studio album for 6 years: Focus 11.
A new Focus era has arrived, bringing with it a rejuvenated passion amongst the band. In 2019 Focus released their first studio album for 6 years: Focus 11, which came complete with brand new Roger Dean artwork. The year was then spent touring from South America to Japan and everywhere in between in support of the new album.
With the dawn of 2020 came the 50th anniversary of the formation of Focus. Unfortunately, celebrations had to be put on hold due to global events. 2021 brought the 50th anniversary of Moving Waves, as well as the deluxe boxset Focus50 featuring Blu-ray and CD of the Live In Rio concert as well as a studio rerecord of all the Focus numbers.
Finally, 2022 means a return to touring in a real way, and the band are delighted to be performing again! The classics such as Hocus Pocus (which has been featured in a global ad campaign for Nike, Top Gear and feature films such as Baby Driver), Sylvia, and House Of The King will, of course, be on the bill... and of course some of the Focus numbers make an appearance!
The band, consisting of Thijs van Leer (Hammond organ, flute and vocals), Pierre van der Linden (drums), Menno Gootjes (guitar), and Udo Pannekeet (bass), are delighted to get back to their fans and return to the stage to play the music they love.
Tour Dates
March
22 Colchester Arts Centre
23 Cambridge Downing Place URC
24 London Under The Bridge
25 Sudbury St George
26 Canterbury Westgate Hall
28 Chelmsford A-Canteen
29 King's Lynn St John's Chapel
30 Bristol The Fleece
31 Northampton The Spinney
April
01 Whitby The Pavilion
02 Derby Flower Pot
03 Sheffield HRH Prog `
04 Kinross Green Hotel
28 Milton Keynes The Stables
30 Northernkin Festival
May
03 Chislehurst Beaverwood
04 Dover The Booking Hall
June
16 Fletching Trading Boundaries
17 Fletching Trading Boundaries
18 Cambridge Rock Festival (Peterborough)
August
20 Faversham "A New Day" Festival
21 London New Cross Inn
25 Cardiff Earl Haig Club
27 Sheffield Corporation
29 Wokingham Festival
November
09 Leeds Brudenell Centre
10 Glasgow The Ferry
11 Gateshead The Sage
12 Kinross The Green Hotel
13 Kinross The Green Hotel
21 Ely Maltings
23 Southampton 1865
24 Wolverhampton Robin 2
26 Lewes Conservative Club