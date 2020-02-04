Flying Buffaloes Will Premiere Official Music Video for 'Loaded & Rollin'' Tomorrow

Nashville-based, alt-country/roots rockers, Flying Buffaloes, continue to gather force for their debut album project, LOADED & ROLLIN', with the PREMIERE of the official music video for "Loaded & Rollin'" to air EXCLUSIVELY on Twangville this Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Pacific.

"Loaded & Rollin'" is the title track from Flying Buffaloes' full-length, debut album released independently late last year which has earned well over 54,000 streams and counting. The title single portrays the common struggle of artists who are required to break societal norms in order to pursue a career in music.

"If you have ever had to make the choice between adhering to the status quo or feeding your soul, then you know what this song is about," states Barry Stone. "Its about being able to acknowledge who I was at my core, and the difficulty of having to step away from the safety of a steady paycheck and job security, and sometimes having to reject the advice and common sense of my peers to transform myself from an uninspired part-time employee in Dayton, OH to full-time musician," he explains. "Overcoming those doubts and using the fear that someday I would regret not following my heart were excellent motivators, but it will certainly be one of the most challenging obstacles I will ever have to face."

The performance-based video provides a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes work and antics that occur as Flying Buffaloes hit the road and gives audiences a taste of their high-octane live shows.

Recorded at Battle Tapes Studio in East Nashville by Grammy award-winning engineer/mixer/producer Jeremy Ferguson (Cage the Elephant/Steelism/Andrew Combs), Loaded & Rollin' harkens to classic rock and outlaw country albums of the 1970s and is a deeply personal album, with 11 original tracks penned by the band. The album is unabashedly autobiographical and explores the isolation and depression associated with immigration, the ups-and-downs of love, relationships, and captures the essence of what it means to be a working Nashville band.

Watch a teaser here:





