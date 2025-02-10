Florist Share New Single 'Gloom Designs' & 2025 Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York minimalist folk quartet Florist has announced a spring 2025 North America Tour alongside the release of “Gloom Designs,” the closing track from their recently announced new album, Jellywish, out April 4th on Double Double Whammy.

Of the song, band leader Emily Sprague says “A mile marker in the sand. Thesis statement for Jellywish. Macro reckoning with living. At first looking inward at my own life story, then reflecting on what it means to be continuously sifting through the everyday towards death, the magic and horror, being tired, earthly desire, destruction, fear, hopelessness, appreciation, empathy, illusion, mundane, wish. Witnessing human evil. The whole history of us, the question mark for what comes next. Love for our planet Earth and the goodness that so many people still exert for it and for each other. Thinking. Finality but not finished.”

Pre-sales for the tour go on sale on Weds, Feb 12th at 10 am local time via Spotify Fans First with general on-sale starting Fri, February 14 at 10 am local time. Tickets available via florist.life

Tour Dates:

5/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/06 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

5/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

5/08 - Asheville, NC @ AyurPrana Listening Room

5/09 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

5/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/12 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

5/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

5/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

5/19 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

5/20 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

5/21 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

5/23 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

5/24 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

5/25 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

5/27 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe

5/28 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

5/29 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

5/30 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/31 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Photo Credit: V Haddad

