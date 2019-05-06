Flor Release New Single and Video For DANCING AROUND

Los Angeles, CA alt-pop band flor have released "dancing around", the second song off their forthcoming sophomore album, expected later this year on Fueled By Ramen. The track is available to stream and download now HERE. flor also shared a music video for the track, directed by longtime collaborator Jade Ehlers. Watch it HERE.

This morning flor also announced a North American headline tour, presented by Ones To Watch that will kick off on September 10th in Phoenix, AZ, and wrap on October 12th in San Diego, CA. joan will provide support. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting tomorrow, and general tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 10th at 10:00am local time HERE.

"dancing around" follows the March release of track "slow motion" and its accompanying music video. Upon its release, the song was praised by Ones to Watch and Alternative Press, and featured on playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday, Apple Music's Today In Music, and Amazon Music's Brand New Music. Watch the band perform the song live from a bnb HERE.

flor's forthcoming album will follow the deluxe edition of their debut full length come out. you're hiding, which was released in February, 2018 on Fueled By Ramen. The album spawned fan favorite tracks including "hold on" and "back again", and saw the band support Paramore, Hayley Kiyoko, and Walk The Moon on tour.

flor just wrapped a massive 39-city North American tour supporting Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and are currently on the road for a headline tour of the United Kingdom and Europe. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

Ones To Watch Presents: flor North American Tour Dates

September 10, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

September 12, 2019 - Austin, TX - Parish

September 13, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Trees

September 14, 2019 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peac

September 16, 2019 - Orlando, FL - The Social

September 17, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 18, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

September 20, 2019 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

September 21, 2019 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

September 22, 2019 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

September 24, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

September 25, 2019 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 27, 2019 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Club at Stage AE

September 28, 2019 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

September 29, 2019 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

October 01, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October 02, 2019 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 04, 2019 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

October 05, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - In The Venue

October 07, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

October 08, 2019 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 10, 2019 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

October 11, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre

October 12, 2019 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

With their nuanced songwriting and inventive sensibilities, flor use their songs to explore feelings of longing and heartache, anxiety and self-doubt. On their debut album come out, you're hiding, singer/guitarist Zach Grace, bassist Dylan Bauld, guitarist McKinley Kitts, and drummer Kyle Hill alternately magnify and brighten those feelings by dreaming up an intensely cinematic take on synth-driven alt-pop. Mostly recorded in Bauld's bedroom studio, with its title nodding to Grace's reclusive tendencies, come out, you're hiding infuses its crystalline textures with the heavy guitars and fierce drumming that flor's long brought to their captivating live show. Growing up in the tiny town of Hood River, Oregon, the band pushed forward in their career by relocating to L.A. and taking on the name flor-a word that translates to flower in Portuguese. flor soon landed a deal with Fueled by Ramen, who released their debut EP Sounds in February 2016 and debut LP come out. you're hiding in May 2017. Later this year, flor is expected to release their much anticipated sophomore album.

Ones To Watch is Live Nation's discovery platform for emerging artists of all genres. Through editorial & video content, monthly artist showcases, and national Live Nation tours, Ones To Watch is a destination for music fans to not only discover their favorite new artists, but to gain exclusive access as their careers unfold. flor's breakout success is an exemplary demonstration of the power of such collaboration. From an early performance for Ones To Watch's premiere showcase series, All Eyes On, to the official announcement of the band's first headline tour in 2018, fans have had a uniquely personal opportunity to follow flor's remarkable recording and touring growth through the lens of Ones To Watch.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You