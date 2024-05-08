Lou Ridley Unveils Powerful New Single 'Baby Angel'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based Country and Pop artist Lou Ridley, unveils her latest single, "Baby Angel," stamping her first release of the year.

With production help from Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll), Ridley powerfully narrates her tumultuous past in relationships. With unfiltered honesty, she reflects on her tendency to translate her trauma into manipulation and avoidance. Despite grappling with her self-sabotaging patterns, Ridley finally finds solace in a relationship where her partner sees past her rough edges, embracing her flaws with unwavering affection and empathy.

Ridley shares “Baby Angel for me is a moment of vulnerability and letting my guard down for someone. I think the world can be wicked and create little space for us as women to feel safe. So when you find that person or people where you can be your softest, you become their baby angel. For a moment I don’t have to be a black widow.”

Accompanying the release is a stunning visual directed by the talented duo Anna Schaeffer and Zac Day. Shot on location at a picturesque 60-acre farm in the heart of Kentucky, owned by esteemed horse trainer Leigh Stuart, the video offers breathtaking scenery that perfectly complements Ridley's soulful sound. Staying true to Ridley's distinctive style, the visual features some unexpected elements, including pole dancers in the background while Ridley delivers her commanding performance.

About Lou Ridley

Originally from Houston, Texas, Lou Ridley's deep-rooted connection to music finds its roots in her Southern heritage. Her musical style is unequivocally distinctive, shaped by her journey through both adversity and triumph. In her 2021 debut single, "Hometown," Lou delves into the pains of her upbringing in Southlake, Texas, cementing her identity as an 'anti-country' country artist determined to shatter the genre's conventional, idealized narratives. Building on the triumph of "Hometown," Lou Ridley unveiled her acclaimed Sophomore EP titled Angel / Outlaw. Garnering acclaim from The Recording Academy, Houston Chronicle, E! Magazine, Atwood Magazine, with People Magazine comparing her to a “Lady Gaga of Country.” In response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and ongoing attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights, Lou released "Bless Your Heart" (Trigger warning: SA), garnering over 12K views, and launched a bold billboard campaign across Nashville to challenge the assault on freedom and the right to healthcare. More recently, Ridley dropped HellHound, an impressive 8-track EP that brought her vulnerability to the forefront. The standout single, "Bible Belt," gained traction on social media, resonating with listeners who shared their struggles with religious traumas. The project earned praise from The FADER and Nashville Scene, earning well over 500k streams, and the legendary title of being the first Country project to receive a ChopNotSlop Remix. Beyond her roles as a producer, performer, and songwriter, Ridley is deeply committed to human rights activism, dedicating her time to serving organizations that assist individuals grappling with substance abuse and/or homelessness. (See Soft White Underbelly here).

PHOTO CREDIT: ANNA SCHAEFFER

