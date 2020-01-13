Flogging Molly's Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival Announced

The 2020 edition of Flogging Molly's annual St. Patrick's Day Festival Presented by KLOS 95.5 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 will feature the legendary Celtic punk band headlining the Hollywood Palladium once again for the band's 6th annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. Joining them will be Mad Caddies and Street Dogs to kick off the show that will be Sponsored by Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Irish Stout.



The FREE Pre-Show Outdoor Festival will return in the Palladium parking lot with performances from members of Flogging Molly with Matt & Dennis taking the stage as an Irish acoustic duo, and a DJ set from bassist/vocalist Nathen Maxwell. Headlining the outdoor stage are LA icons The Briggs, with additional sets from hometown Celtic rockers Hoist the Colors, the Texas grit punk group Vandoliers, a Live Broadcast from Frosty, Heidi and Frank on KLOS 95.5, and Irish dancing from Power Academy of Irish Dance. The festival, as always, will be fully immersed in the holiday celebration with an abundance of décor, photo ops, beer games, food trucks, activations and more! Must be 21+ to enter the outdoor festival.



The Flogging Molly Palladium show will begin at 6 p.m. with tickets on sale this Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. The FREE Pre-Show Outdoor Festival will begin at 12 p.m. FREE RSVP (21+) now at FloggingMolly.com/RSVP.

Prior to the Festival, Flogging Molly will take its St. Patrick's Day celebration on the road through Arizona, Nevada and California from March 12 - March 15. The tour will begin on Thursday, March 12 in Funner, CA at Harrah's Resort SoCal and will also make appearances in Maricopa, AZ on Friday, March 13, Cabazon, CA on Saturday, March 14 and Reno, NV on Sunday, March 15.

The upcoming tour comes on the heels of the band's fall 2019 North American co-headline amphitheater run with Social Distortion and the fifth installment of its sold out Salty Dog Cruise. The 2019 cruise featured performances from Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Stiff Little Fingers, Hepcat, Face to Face, The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx and many more.



Starting out as the house band at Molly Malone's and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly is a staple in the punk scene and is currently supporting Life Is Good, their first new LP in over eight years. The album is filled with rousing songs that are timeless in their sentiment but directly related to today's most pressing concerns: politics, the economy, unemployment, planned boomtowns gone bust, immigration policies gone awry, and much more. Life Is Good serves as a wake-up call to those who have simply stood by while far-reaching political decisions were made that had serious impact on them. The band is currently working on the follow-up to Life Is Good and more information will be revealed over the course of 2020.



Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).



Flogging Molly will be making the following appearances this March. Dates below.



MARCH

12 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal

13 - Maricopa, CA - Harrah's Ak-Chin

14 - Cabazon, CA - Morongo Casino

15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium (St. Patrick's Day Festival)



- Mad Caddies and Street Dogs supporting on all dates.





