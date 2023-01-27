Flo Rida To Headline The 2023 GRAMMY Celebration

Past GRAMMY nominee Flo Rida is set to headline the exclusive 2023 GRAMMY Celebration - the Recording Academy's Official After-Party honoring the winners and nominees of Music's Biggest Night. Five-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra will perform in the GRAMMY Celebration Jazz Lounge and Michelle Pesce will return as the evening's DJ.

One of the year's most anticipated industry events, attracting GRAMMY winners, nominees, industry executives, and celebrities, the 2023 GRAMMY Celebration will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center immediately following the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5.

The Recording Academy will produce the post-telecast GRAMMY Celebration, overseeing the entertainment, décor and logistics involved in bringing the annual event to life. More than 5,000 after-party guests will "take flight" into a beautiful bird-filled sanctuary, featuring imaginative architectural elements including an aviary, nest, pond, and phoenix-adorned stage.

"We're excited to return to Los Angeles with a larger-than-life experience that truly captivates the last year in music," said Branden Chapman, COO & Head of Entertainment for the Recording Academy. "As the official after-party of the GRAMMYs, we look forward to bringing the industry and our annual nominees a GRAMMY Week closing celebration with electrifying performances, culinary delights and more."

Guests will enjoy the masterful culinary skills of acclaimed chef Jason Fullilove, who has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry managing fine dining establishments, leading his Los Angeles-based catering and events company, and more.

To honor the evening and in collaboration with Levy, the hospitality partner at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Fullilove has prepared a lively and eclectic menu that celebrates global destinations including Havana, Jalisco, Jamaica, and Miami.

Fullilove's credentials are extensive, spanning multiple locations across the country including New York City's BRGuest Restaurants and the launch of his own Barbara Jean LA (BJLA), where he brought his interpretation of African American soul food and globally inspired comfort food into the fine dining arena.

An avid traveler since childhood, his passion for the culinary arts has taken Chef Fullilove around the world as he soaked up global flavors and wisdom from some of the top culinary figures in America and beyond. Fullilove has curated an innovative menu with 48 food stations featuring appetizers, entrées, and desserts that complement the unique theme of this year's GRAMMY Celebration.

Following the event, the Recording Academy will once again partner with the charitable organization, Musically Fed, to repurpose leftover food to feed those in need in the local community. The mission of Musically Fed is to mobilize the music industry in the fight against hunger.

The organization works with artists, promoters, management, and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. The organization is also confirmed to repurpose food from the official telecast and MusiCares Persons of the Year.

Official GRAMMY Celebration partners include IBM, Google Pixel Phone, Mastercard, GREY GOOSE Vodka, Amazon Music, JBL, City National Bank, United Airlines, Hilton, PEOPLE, Frontera Wines, FIJI Water, and SiriusXM.

The 2023 GRAMMY Celebration is a private, ticketed event.

