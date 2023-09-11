Flo Milli Releases New Single 'Chocolate Rain'

The single is the second release from the upcoming album, following “Fruit Loop,” from July.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Flo Milli Releases New Single 'Chocolate Rain'

Alabama’s very own princess of rap Flo Milli released her new single, “Chocolate Rain.” The new track will appear on her forthcoming second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay. Pre-order/pre-save - HERE. The single is the second release from the upcoming album, following “Fruit Loop,” from July.

Alongside the single release, she also shared a trailer for the video. 

Earlier this week, Flo Milli announced her THANKS FOR COMING HERE, HO Tour with special guest Maiya the Don. The 16-date run tour throughout North America kicks off on October 21st in San Francisco, California, and will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and Atlanta, before wrapping in Dallas, Texas on November 13th. General Public tickets go on sale today, September 8th at 10AM local time. Get tickets HERE.

Earlier this year Milli made her Coachella debut, outfitted in custom Pucci for the weekend and wowed audiences with a high-energy set of her hits. She welcomed Monaleo onto her set for the two to perform their hit single “We Not Humping” together, which has been streamed and viewed over 50 million times worldwide.

In just a few short years, Milli has amassed over half a billion streams and shows no signs of slowing down. She has received critical praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard amongst others and graced some of the biggest stages in the world including MTV Video Music Awards, Coachella, Rolling Loud, Wireless Festival in the UK and many more.

She has been nominated for various awards including Best New Artist at the BET Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards and has collaborated with major brands including Pucci, American Express, 7Eleven, Google Pixel and more. 

Listen/watch “Chocolate Rain” and keep an eye out for more information on Fine Ho, Stay coming soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the trailer for the music video here:

Photo by Brandon Almengo



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

