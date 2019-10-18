Flight Club Signs to Open Your Ears Records, Announces New EP

Rock band Flight Club is thrilled to announce their new EP, Recreational Love. The EP was produced by Alan Day (Four Year Strong) and mixed/mastered by Jay Maas (Defeater). Recreational Love is set to be released on November 15th, and will mark the band's first release with new Richmond-based label Open Your Ears Records. For additional information, please visit: www.flightclubva.bandcamp.com

On the new album, lead singer Charlie Mahoney shares: "Recreational Love comes from a place of growth, of redemption, of retribution. We pushed the limits of our creativity and played with sounds that we have never touched before."

Hailing from Richmond, VA, Flight Club is a 5-piece rock n roll band who isn't afraid to get loud. Pulling influence from their southern roots, the group takes the gritty blues and classic rock tones they were raised on and adds a dose of punk rock intensity. They seamlessly blend these influences together to find a soulful sound that is full of heart, and delivered raw, passionate, and true.

Flight Club are eagerly preparing to share their new EP, Recreational Love, out November 15, 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories