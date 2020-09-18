Flight Club Debuts New Single 'Adolescence'

Fans should prepare for a showdown.

After a roller coaster of a year following the release of their EP, Recreational Love, rock band Flight Club is back with a brand new single. "Adolescence" is out now, and fans should prepare for a showdown - the band's new music video is premiering exclusively on Outburn Magazine. For additional information, please visit: www.flightclubva.bandcamp.com

"'Adolescence' is a song of growth. About being once lost but finding your way. Coming to terms with your past, accepting the mistakes made, and reminiscing on it one last time before finally taking a step away from it," the band reflects. "We hope the listener takes the time to reflect on their past mistakes and leaves them in the past where they belong. Thank you for listening."

Hailing from Richmond, VA, Flight Club is a 4-piece rock n roll band who isn't afraid to get loud. Pulling influence from their southern roots, the group takes the gritty blues and classic rock tones they were raised on and adds a dose of punk rock intensity. They seamlessly blend these influences together to find a soulful sound that is full of heart, and delivered raw, passionate, and true.

Last year Flight Club signed to Richmond-based Open Your Ears Records and released their latest EP Recreational Love. It was produced by Alan Day (Four Year Strong) and mixed/mastered by Jay Maas (Defeater), and has been featured on Substream Magazine, New Noise Magazine, The Noise, and more.

Watch the video for "Adolescence" here:

