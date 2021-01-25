Fletcher Reed Shares Debut Single 'Jakarta Jani'

Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of Amsterdam-based American music producer Fletcher Reed (aka Andrew Smith). Fletcher Reed joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, including Mallrat, LEISURE, Neil Frances, Hermitude, Vök, Alaskan Tapes, and more.

Today, Fletcher Reed shares the debut single "Jakarta Jani," a song about Jani, a fictitious, intrepid traveler refined by the wisdom of carefree expat life in Jakarta.

"The track is a lazy day on the seashore, a night-time stroll through the park. It's chilled & soothing yet upbeat, just enough to keep the listener engaged. The guitar melody drifts behind subtle drums & crackling vinyl. Falling synth chords and various organic backdrops blend old school Hip Hop and fresh jazztronica. A rolling bass line strings everything together for a confident & steady flow."

Smith grew up learning various instruments and playing in different bands at an early age. A few years back, he and a friend took off for Zimbabwe, their first destination on what would become a mostly non-stop journey across several continents for two years. While the trip would influence his perception of the world and its people and cultures, another very specific inspiration revealed itself. Though instrumental, Reed's music is injected with a specific sense of place and geographic spirit to represent the worldly appreciation Reed developed while traveling. Fletcher Reed is sure to be a major landmark on the instrumental music map, with multiple singles on the horizon.

Listen here: