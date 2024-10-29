Flatland Cavalry Releases New Song 'Lubbock'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry’s new song, “Lubbock,” is out now. Written in 2016, the track paints a vivid and heartfelt picture of the Texas town, where the group first came together, and has already received widespread attention from fans.

Of the track, lead singer Cleto Cordero shares, “This song I wrote after living in Lubbock for a season of my life. I really kind of adopted it as a new hometown. I’m just enamored by the music history there and the people and the kindness they have in their hearts and the love they have for the community. I’ve been sitting on it for a while, because it never really made sense to put it on any of these other projects, but finally it has a place to live now. It’s one of my favorite songs and moments we’ve ever captured on tape.”

“Lubbock” is from the band’s new album, Flatland Forever, which will be released November 8 via Interscope Records (pre-save here) and serves as a celebration of the band’s past ten years together, as well as a look ahead to the next phase of their career. In addition to fan-favorites from each of the band’s albums—Come May, Humble Folks, Homeland Insecurity, Welcome To Countryland, Songs To Keep You Warm and Wandering Star, the project also features four new songs (including “Three Car Garage”), alternate versions of previously released tracks and commentary from the band about each stage of their career.

Since playing their first show as a group in 2014, Flatland Cavalry has become “one of the most dynamic presences in country music” (Rolling Stone). In just the past year, they received their first ACM Awards nomination (Group of the Year), wrote and recorded songs for two major film soundtracks (Twisters and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), made their headline debut at iconic venues such as Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and earned their first RIAA certification (“A Life Where We Work Out,” certified Gold).

Their most recent album, Wandering Star, was released last fall to widespread acclaim (Interscope Records, stream/purchase here). Of the record, No Depression declares, “They just don’t make them like Flatland Cavalry anymore…a collection of songs that feel timeless right out of the gate, warm and twangy with full-bodied arrangements,” while American Songwriter praises, “offers an upward glance that radiates within each of its 13 songs. Suffice it to say, it provides a bounty of bright light” and Holler proclaims, “one of the front-running bands in today’s neo-traditional country space…[an] enchanting new record.”

Known for their electric live performances, Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this fall including headline shows at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena (their first headline arena show), Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (two nights) and Philadelphia’s The Fillmore among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.flatlandcavalry.com/tour.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron). Since their debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs, four full-length studio albums, and earned six #1 singles at Texas Country Radio. They’ve also garnered over 500 million streams across platforms, had their track, “Mountain Song,” featured on CBS’ “Yellowstone” and toured relentlessly including shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 2—Scottsdale, AZ—Dreamy Draw Music Festival

November 7—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 8—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 9—Wichita Falls, TX—Kay Yeager Coliseum

November 14—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 15—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 21—Orono, ME—Collins Center for the Arts

November 22—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

December 9—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

December 31—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

April 5—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn 2025

April 25—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival

Photo credit: Fernando Garcia

