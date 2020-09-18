Fit For A King Release Highly Anticipated New Album 'The Path'

The band's sixth studio album.

Heralded as Dallas metalcore flag-bearers by Guitar World, Fit For A King have further cemented their place at the forefront of the genre with today's release of The Path. The band's sixth studio album, out today via Solid State Records, is bigger, bolder and overwhelmingly epic in scope. The Path leans harder on the "metal" side of their sound, with shredding guitar solos, while doubling down on the massive catchy choruses that propelled their fiercest fan-favorite anthems.

Ahead of today's release, fans were treated to singles including "Annihilation", "God of Fire", "Breaking The Mirror" and "Locked (In My Head)", which landed in the Top 40 Billboard Rock Radio Charts this week. Today at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, fans can tune into the live music video premiere for "The Path" on YouTube.

"In the past, we have dove into some pretty dark areas of life, with Dark Skies being the pinnacle of hopelessness," shares front man Ryan Kirby on today's release. "With 'The Path' we find our way out, and claim victory over the demons we have faced and are currently facing. This album is made to be the soundtrack for your victory over what mentally, and physically holds us back."

Fans can stream The Path below.

Like the band's 2018 mega-hit Dark Skies, which secured charting positions including the #2 Hard Rock, #3 Rock, #13 Top Current Albums and #69 on the Billboard 200, and gave them the biggest first week in their decade-long history, The Path was produced/mixed by WZRD BLD, aka Drew Fulk, who was responsible for career-making records from Dance Gavin Dance, Motionless In White and Bad Wolves.

Even as their music is rightfully heralded as "majestic and punishing" (Revolver Magazine) "straightforward heaviness" (Metal Injection), genuine connection, fearless transparency, and an accessible relatability are the most essential elements of the band's powerful presence.

Their anthems appeal equally to anyone whose tastes were shaped and inspired by gateway bands like Slipknot and Korn or New Wave Of American Heavy Metal torchbearers like Killswitch Engage and As I Lay Dying. As important as each record in the band's catalog has been, many of their dedicated supporters first encountered them on the road, as they appeared several times on the Vans Warped Tour and alongside Ice Nine Kills, Beartooth, August Burns Red, and Whitechapel.

Fit For A King stands for triumph over adversity. This music is the soundtrack for those who muster the strength to carry on, to survive, to achieve, and to defeat all obstacles in life. Fit For A King is the perfect soundtrack for fighting through life's most painful and difficult seasons.



