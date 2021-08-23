Fit For A King Joins August Burns Red on Leveler 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Texas metalcore band Fit For A King are hitting the road this fall in support of August Burns Red on the Leveler 10 Year Anniversary Tour and will be performing at Webster Hall in New York on September 14. Tickets are on sale now here.

The heaviest and catchiest extreme metal act from the Lone Star State since the original cowboys from hell Fit For A King's ascendance is demonstrated as much by the massive singalongs at their shows as their jaw-dropping streaming numbers. The band had nearly two million listeners on Spotify in 2019; incredible for a group who was self-releasing EPs just over a decade before.

Album six, The Path, is a definitive masterpiece. Bigger, bolder, and overwhelmingly epic in scope, The Path leans harder on the "metal" side of their sound, with shredding guitar solos, while doubling down on the massive catchy choruses that propelled their fiercest fan-favorite anthems. Like Dark Skies, The Path was produced/mixed by WZRD BLD, aka Drew Fulk, who was responsible for career-making records from Dance Gavin Dance, Motionless In White, and Bad Wolves.

Even as their music is rightfully heralded as "majestic and punishing" (Revolver Magazine) "straightforward heaviness" (Metal Injection), genuine connection, fearless transparency, and an accessible relatability are the most essential elements of the band's powerful presence.

Their anthems appeal equally to anyone whose tastes were shaped and inspired by gateway bands like Slipknot and Korn or New Wave Of American Heavy Metal torchbearers like Killswitch Engage and As I Lay Dying. As important as each record in the band's catalog has been, many of their dedicated supporters first encountered them on the road, as they appeared several times on the Vans Warped Tour and alongside Ice Nine Kills, Beartooth, August Burns Red, and Whitechapel.

Fit For A King stands for triumph over adversity. This music is the soundtrack for those who muster the strength to carry on, to survive, to achieve, and to defeat all obstacles in life. Fit For A King is the perfect soundtrack for fighting through life's most painful and difficult seasons.

Photo Credit: Aaron Marsh