Fiona Grey's New Anthem Cavalier Unleashes a Dirty Pop Powerhouse

Fiona Grey is back and bolder than ever with her latest track, "Cavalier." The dirty pop anthem is not just a song; it’s an emotional journey through the heartbreak of being sidelined in your own life. Penned in the heat of a breakup, "Cavalier" dives deep into the messy reality of trying to stay present in a relationship while your partner is dozing off at the wheel.

Dubbed by LA Weekly as "One of the Best Pop Artists in LA," Fiona is here to remind you why she reigns supreme in the Dirty Pop scene. Her music is all about grit and glamor, and "Cavalier" is no exception. This track was born in Rome, where live drums were recorded to give it the pulse of the Eternal City. The song gracefully contrasts European and American vibes, mirroring the personal battle of staying connected.

The music video for "Cavalier," shot entirely in the stunning streets of Rome, is a visual feast that ties perfectly with the song’s themes. It’s packed with spontaneous, vibrant moments featuring the people Fiona met during her Roman adventure. The video is the perfect teaser for her upcoming album, "Adult Tantrums."

"This is one of my favorite music videos I’ve ever done because it captures the spontaneity of creating art outside of your home country. Each person in the music video we met during our stay making the record in Rome. Cavalier was one of the songs that inspired me to go back into the studio and make my debut LP versus just making an EP. I felt like I had so much more to say and I’m so proud of what Steven Colyer and I were able to create with this track!" says Fiona Grey.

"Cavalier" hits you where it hurts, showcasing Fiona’s knack for turning simplicity into something profoundly powerful. This single follows the buzz of "Beer Drunk Glory Days," another thoughtful track exploring the messy end of a long-term relationship.

ABOUT FIONA GREY

Fiona Grey’s theatrical live shows are electric, lighting up stages from LA’s Troubadour to NYC’s Webster Hall. Touring with sassy pop powerhouses like Charli XCX and KITTEN, Fiona has learned from the best and brought that fierce energy to her own performances, leaving audiences begging for more.

Her past work, especially the 2018 EP "Cult Classic," has won her a loyal global following. Tracks like "Money" have struck a chord with fans, solidifying her place in the pop music scene. With love from major outlets like Ones to Watch, FLOOD’s Neighborhoods, Chicago Sun Times, and Earmilk, Fiona Grey’s influence is only growing. Her upcoming record, written during a whirlwind of personal loss and newfound love, promises even more clarity and focus. Fiona’s gift for turning her life experiences into universally relatable bops makes her a standout voice in today’s pop landscape.

