Finneas & Ashe Unveil New Video for 'Till Forever Falls Apart'

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS joins forces with friend and collaborator Ashe, sharing their majestic new track "Till Forever Falls Apart," out today via Mom + Pop Music.

Co-written by Ashe, FINNEAS, & Big Taste (Justin Bieber, Adam Lambert) with production from FINNEAS and Big Taste. "Till Forever Falls Apart" is elegantly crafted, featuring lush arrangements, seamlessly warm harmonies, and a refreshingly epic, authentic sound. The emotional exchange between Ashe and FINNEAS feels nostalgic yet current, showing off their respective musical talents and uniquely distinctive styles. Ashe's unabashed love of Carole King and The Beach Boys shines through the 70's influenced track, while FINNEAS brings his own incomparable brand of innovative artistry to the collaboration. The visually breathtaking music video, directed by Sam Bennett, sees the pair in the California desert, individually and together dancing in a ballroom-swing style sequence reminiscent of the likes of Fred Astaire and Buster Keaton. Both the song and the video have an undeniable feel-good optimism that seems to have arrived at the perfect time.

Listen to "Till Forever Falls Apart" HERE

The track, which premiered today on Apple Music's New Music Daily Radio Show with Zane Lowe is paired with an official music video, directed by Sam Bennett and featuring the two artists. Watch below and be sure to catch FINNEAS & Ashe performing the track together on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! March 3.

Speaking about the collaboration, FINNEAS reveals, "Ashe to me, is a timeless artist. Her music will be as relevant and important 30 years from now as it is today. Making music with her has always been an extension of our friendship and I could not love this song more."

Ashe comments, "'Till Forever Falls Apart' is one of my favorite songs with one of my favorite people. If I've learned anything from 'Moral of the Story,' it's that accepting the hard truth is strangely comforting. This song, while sounding like the most romantic song I've ever written, is about acceptance as well. The lyrics, 'I'm gonna love you knowing we don't have forever' is about how it's more important to have had the chance to love than to stay in love. FINNEAS is one of the most talented people I know and it's fitting to release this song with someone I love so much. I'm lucky to know him and I hope to never know a life without him in it."

FINNEAS also exec produced Ashe's double EP Moral of the Story Chapters 1 & 2, which spawned her monster hit "Moral of the Story." The song has amassed over 570 million streams, while the re-imagined version featuring Niall Horan has surpassed 103 million streams. Both versions combined have accumulated a wildly impressive 674 million global streams, and was a triple threat at radio, peaking Top 10 at Alternative, Top 20 at Hot AC and #21 at Pop respectively.

In 2020, FINNEAS received an impressive 6 GRAMMY Awards including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical as well as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year with his sister Billie Eilish for her groundbreaking No. 1 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and hit single 'bad guy.' FINNEAS has also earned three additional GRAMMY Award nominations for the upcoming 63rd annual GRAMMYAwards for his collaborations with Eilish on 'everything i wanted' which received the Song of the Year and Record of the Year nominations, as well as Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die," the official theme song from the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

FINNEAS' trademark production can also be heard on recent songs from Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Trevor Daniel, Ben Platt, Bruno Major, Celeste, Billie Eilish's new single, "Therefore I Am" as well as her new collaboration with ROSALÍA, "Lo Vas a Olvidar."

FINNEAS recently released the DELUXE version of his critically acclaimed debut EP Blood Harmony, available now on colored vinyl in two variants-opaque blue and marble blue smoke. For more information and to purchase, visit his official store: www.finneasofficial.com. Written and produced entirely by the 23-year-old artist, the eight-track collection exemplifies his skills as a songwriter, producer and storyteller. The new expanded version of the EP features all seven of the original EP tracks, plus fan favorite, "Break My Heart Again" and a brand new version of "Let's Fall In Love For The Night" (1964) [Listen HERE]. To date, FINNEAS has racked up more than 885 million combined audio and video streams across his entire catalog.

Stay tuned for more updates from FINNEAS coming soon.

A graduate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Ashe has been lauded by the likes of The FADERwho raved about her "effortless voice"; People called her music, "deeply emotional yet so fun," Consequence of Sound described her songs as, "accessible yet emotional" and NME declared she's "a formidable new force in the pop world," among other accolades. Ashe's touring resume includes performances at Coachella with Big Gigantic, and opening slots for The Chainsmokers, LAUV, Louis The Child, Lewis Capaldi and more. On TikTok Ashe gained 1 million followers, hitting over 2.5 billion video views and 2.5 million videos created. On Instagram she has over 893K followers and growing, approaching 512K followers on Twitter, and over 7.3million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her double EP Moral of the Story Chapters 1 & 2 is out now. In 2020, Ashe also released the single "Save Myself," which garnered over a million streams a week last summer, while the official music video saw #SaveMyselfMV trend on Twitter worldwide after its debut, including the U.S.at #5. She recently contributed an original song, "The Same," to the new film and soundtrack, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, her second placement in the wildly popular Netflix franchise. Ashe made her stunning late-night TV debut alongside Niall Horan on The Late Late Show with James Corden, taped at London's famed Royal Albert Hall watch it here, and her daytime debut on Ellen at the top of 2021 watch it here. "Till Forever Falls Apart" is the first hint of more exciting new music on the horizon from Ashe coming soon.