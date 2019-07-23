Find a Piece of Paradise with Amanda Page Cornett's Summertime Single CAROLINA COAST

Amanda Page Cornett has never been one for boundaries. Her latest single, Carolina Coast, proves just that. Released Friday, July 19, Carolina Coast is the first single from her latest album, Front Porch Rebel. Backed by her band the Almost Angels, Cornett brought summertime beach vibes to the WSMV Today in Nashville stage on July 8 in support of the release.

Recorded in the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Carolina Coast features Spooner Oldham on keys (Percy Sledge, Aretha Franklin) and was mixed by Jimmy Nutt (Jason Isbell, Alabama Shakes). Cornett's use of slide guitars, smooth vocals and folksy songwriting proudly boast the niche she's created for herself - an angelic mix of blues, rock, and soul.

Listen here:

Listen to Amanda Page Cornett's Carolina Coast - available everywhere now - and watch her perform the track on WSMV's Today in Nashville HERE

Southern rocker, Amanda Page Cornett, steps outside of traditional boundaries, creating her own niche in the meeting of blues, rock and soul. Contradictory to her edgy style, her voice is angelic - and these compelling vocals bring her folk-like lyricism to life in her new album Front Porch Rebel. The frondeur singer-songwriter also presents as a triple threat in artistry, with a skill-set as an actress to top it off, featured in various films, videos and commercials. Committed to her fans, Cornett performs with the intention of reaching audiences at a relatable level. Whether she is volunteering for organizations like Salkehatchie Summer Service or fundraising for Cystic Fibrosis and ALS research, people are always Cornett's priority. For more on Amanda Page Cornett and her new single Carolina Coast, follow her on social media and visit www.amandapagecornett.com.





