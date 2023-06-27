Final Gasp to Release Debut Album 'Mourning Moon'

Boston’s FINAL GASP unleash their debut album, Mourning Moon. A harrowing journey through all things Hardcore, Metal, and Goth, Mourning Moon drags the listener through twelve thrilling tracks. Vocalist and guitarist Jake Murphy delivers an unmatched, soulful performance while taking on the weightiest of topics.

“The whole record has to do with loss,” he explains. “The title comes from that anxious feeling you have when you go to bed and you’re thinking about everything all at once. You’re regretting decisions you’ve made—or didn’t make—and you’re up all night thinking about it.”

Mourning Moon’s hook-laden title track explodes out of the underground and aims straight for the stars. It’s downright catchy and showcases Final Gasp’s knack for expert songwriting and lyrical craft. “Mourning Moon” professes eternal love through a lens clad in black and morbid as ever, dripping in melancholy while being propelled forward by a cavernous beat. “I wrote this song for someone but it ended up being about so many people who are either here or gone. It’s a love letter to loss,” Murphy explains.

The lead single is available today accompanied by a cinematic video shot in the North Shore of Massachusetts, and directed by Caleb Gowett. He tells, “Dumah and Azrael have been banished from Heaven. Azrael on the Earth realm, and Dumah below. Azrael must trick the mourning Groom into helping him summon Dumah. But first Dumah will need an earthly body.

The Groom’s recently deceased Bride will do just fine. Azrael and the Groom complete the summoning ritual and bring Dumah to the Earth realm. Reunited again, the Angels of Death light the flames of war and begin their reign over Earth. Destroying humanity one soul at a time.”

Final Gasp recorded Mourning Moon in Philadelphia with famed producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Cavalera Conspiracy, Sumerlands). Its foundation was built by the band’s two previous EPs—2019’s Baptism of Desire (Primitive Propaganda) and 2021’s Haunting Whisper (Triple B).

“Every song was written with nothing but a natural feeling for what felt right,” Murphy tells. “There’re tons of different influences, like Killing Joke and Die Kreuzen, even Echo & The Bunnymen and SSD. But we’re not really thinking about other bands. We feel like we’ve tapped into something that’s our own.”

Mourning Moon proves to be one of the most inventive journeys this side of the genre in recent times - now, Final Gasp are ready to emerge from the shadows, and step into the forefront of extreme music's new guard.

Since emerging in 2019, word of Final Gasp’s experiential and aggressive live shows spread quickly amongst the underground. Following recent support tours with High Command and Poison Ruin, the band head out on a DIY Summer U.S. tour, routing Final Gasp through most cities for the first time ever. Dates include Philadelphia, NYC, LA, Austin, the midwest, both coasts and more. See below for a full list of dates.

Final Gasp Live Dates:

Jul 07: Philadelphia, PA - Cousin Danny’s

Jul 08: Pittsburgh, PA - Shred Shed

Jul 09: Detroit, MI - Outer Limits

Jul 10: St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole

Jul 11: Kansas City, MO - Howdy

Jul 12: Denver, CO - 7th Circle

Jul 13: Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High

Jul 14: Moscow, ID - 1912 Center

Jul 15: Seattle, WA - Lucky Liquor

Jul 15: Tacoma, WA - New Frontier

Jul 16: Olympia, WA - Mortuary

Jul 17: Portland, OR - Blackwater

Jul 18: Chico, CA- Naked Lounge

Jul 19: Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

Jul 20: Bakersfield, CA - Jerry’s Pizza

Jul 21: Los Angeles, CA - Monty Bar

Jul 22: San Diego, CA - Tower Bar

Jul 23: Long Beach, CA - Supply and Demand

Jul 24: Yucaipa, CA - Uptowner

Jul 25: Phoenix, AZ - The Beast

Jul 26: El Paso, TX - The Dungeon

Jul 27: San Antonio, TX - The Mix

Jul 28: Austin, TX - Mohawk

Jul 29: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Jul 30: Jackson, MS - Urban Foxes

Jul 31: Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Downstairs

Aug 01: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse

Aug 02: Savannah, GA - TBA

Aug 03: Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus

Aug 04: Washington, DC - The Runaway

Aug 05: New York, NY - TV Eye

Photo By Tyler Hallett