Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fifty Grand Releases New Single 'Close To Me'

pixeltracker

The single precedes their anticipated album 'Pain Circle', expected later this year. 

Jan. 12, 2022  
Fifty Grand Releases New Single 'Close To Me'

Fifty Grand's latest offering is the dark and hauntingly romantic single 'Close To Me', co-produced with frequent collaborator Kellbender (XXXtentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God, Ericdoa).

The single precedes their anticipated album 'Pain Circle', expected later this year.

Combining melancholy, ambient dreamscapes with unapologetically heavy bass and soaring vocals, Fifty Grand sets the stage for his work with cinematic sensibility, inviting the listener to a unique world that is equal parts ominous and enchanting.

What began as uploading tracks to Soundcloud for fun quickly turned serious when rappers started bootlegging his beats, sampling his vocals and getting millions of plays. Since then he has worked with some of hip hop's most recognizable talents from both the mainstream and underground.

Listen to the new single here:


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

From This Author Michael Major