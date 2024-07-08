Felix Jaehn and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Share Collaboration 'Ready For Your Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning DJ and producer and global sensation Felix Jaehn has joined forces with pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor for new single ‘Ready For Your Love’; a contagious dance track released on 5th July and set to ignite dance floors this summer.



The thrilling new release sees the combination of two huge artists creating a captivating electronic pop-dance track, available on all major digital streaming platforms. Felix Jaehn’s driving beats blended with Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s unique vocals make this a one-of-a-kind hit, expected to be played on repeat and become an EDM anthem.



Felix Jaehn has been among the top names in the industry for years, standing on a solid reputation that includes gold, platinum, and diamond-selling artist status. Accumulating more than 10 billion streams across platforms and a loyal fan base of over 23.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Felix Jaehn is behind global hits such as ‘Cheerleader’, which achieved #1 in the charts of 55 countries, including six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and ‘Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)’, which ranked #1 in the charts of 36 countries. Additionally, Felix Jaehn received the Bambi Award in 2016 and was voted as Best Dance Act four consecutive times by the German 1Live Radio Awards.



As the perfect match for this new release, British singer-songwriter and pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor boasts a thrilling music career, gathering over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Her breakthrough in the 2000s built a powerful career with performances all over the world, including packed-out sets at Glastonbury, The Mighty Hoopla and Latitude, alongside many sold-out headline tours. In 2023, the release of her 7th studio album ‘HANA’ positioned Sophie Ellis-Bextor back in the Top 10 UK Albums Chart. This year, the movie ‘Saltburn’ saw the return of her much-loved 2002 hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, leading to a huge comeback for the single. The song re-charted top 10 globally, was certified platinum in the USA, and has now had over 750 million streams across DSP’s.



In a unique and exciting combination of talents, the release of ‘Ready For Your Love’ sees both artists setting the tone for this summer season.

