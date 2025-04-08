Katie Gavin Starts Spring Tour With Lucy Dacus This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Katie Gavin is getting ready to hit the road with her pal Lucy Dacus later this month, playing some of the most iconic venues across the states. This will be the first time she will be playing songs from her debut solo album What A Relief with a full band after her intimate stripped down sold-out tour last year.

Additionally, Gavin and her sister Maddie will pair up for a handful of DJ nights that will happen after Lucy’s sets (in different venues) in four cities. A full list of DJ sets can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets HERE. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 9 at 10am local. These shows will be unofficial afterparties and a perfect way to cap off each incredible night.

She has also released “Aftertaste (MUNA Remix),” an electronic, pulsing reimagination of the single from her 2024 record, What A Relief. On the remix, Gavin’s distorted vocals are backed by a bright, club-inspired beat, transforming the acoustic track into a high-energy offering perfect for the spring.

katiegavs x madgavs DJ Nights

April 23 - Brooklyn NY - Market Hotel

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Ernie's Boondock

May 1 - Chicago - Three Top Lounge

Later this month, Gavin will be supporting friend Lucy Dacus on her upcoming Forever is a Feeling tour. These dates follow Gavin’s sold-out tour last year to celebrate the release of What a Relief, her critically acclaimed debut solo record which was hailed as one of the Records Of The Year by Vogue, Paper , DIY, DORK and more. That tour, on which Katie was accompanied by Nana Adjoa, saw guest appearances by friends along the way including Amber Bain of Japanese House, Emily Sailers of Indigo Girls, Courtney Marie Andrews, Avery Tucker and MUNA bandmate Naomi McPherson.

Forever is a Feeling tour dates

April 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia * SOLD OUT

April 18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * SOLD OUT

April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

April 20 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

April 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway * SOLD OUT

April 23 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall * SOLD OUT

April 24 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall * SOLD OUT

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall * SOLD OUT

April 26 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall *

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium * SOLD OUT

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium * SOLD OUT

May 1 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 2 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 5 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 6 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

May 7 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre *

May 9 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House *

May 10 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

May 12 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

* Supporting Lucy Dacus

In November, Gavin released her debut solo album, What A Relief. On the record, she articulates the complexities of life that we all struggle with through her most lyrically intricate work yet. The album scrutinizes our collective need for intimacy and romance without judgment or harshness, serving as not only reassurance but as a bold social commentary. The record is truly a powerful, introspective solo debut from Gavin, certain to resonate with listeners and foster a deeper connection and conversation.

Photo credit: Alexa Viscius

Comments