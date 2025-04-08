Ellise Sets Debut Headlining 'The PRETTY EVIL Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ellise, known for her breakout single “911”, has announced her debut headlining “The PRETTY EVIL Tour”, kicking off July 31 in Pittsburgh, PA, at the Thunderbird Music Hall. The tour follows the highly anticipated release of Ellise's sophomore album of the same name.

“PRETTY EVIL as an album has pushed me beyond what I thought my creative limits were.” Elise added, “My debut headline tour will take me and my audience deep into the world I’ve created for us, and I can barely contain my excitement. The PRETTY EVIL tour will be a reflection of my proudest body of work, breathed to life.”

Ellise marked her return with PRETTY EVIL, a dark pop confessional that fully embodies her raw, unfiltered vision. Dripping with lust, heartache, jealousy, and more, the album pulls listeners into a hypnotic spiral of love and loss revealing that Ellise held the double-edged dagger all along. Executive produced by Arthur Besna (Nessa Barret, Baby Storme, Bludnymph), the album was heralded for its haunting tracks including “leech,” which landed Ellise the cover of SALT on Spotify. Additionally, the album's third single “valentine,” became a fan favorite during her performances on Madison Beer’s Spinnin' tour. Experience the full journey of PRETTY EVIL now—listen HERE.

The upcoming dates follow the record's debut show on the Bishop Briggs The Tell My Therapist I’m Fine Tour which Ellise joined as a special guest performer. Music Junkie’s recent feature story applauded “her magnetic stage presence and a voice that cuts straight to the soul,” exclaiming that “Ellise has firmly claimed her spot in the music scene.”

North American Tour Dates

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

August 1 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues, Cambridge Room

August 2 – Toronto, ON – The Drake

August 5 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

August 6 – Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

August 9 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

August 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

August 12 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Entry

August 15 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

August 18 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

August 19 – Portland, OR – Holocene

August 21 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord

August 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

ABOUT ELLISE:

With her breakout hit “911,” Iraqi-American artist Ellise has carved herself a spot in the dark pop scene becoming renowned for the haunting vulnerability and distinct cinematic quality of her artistry that continues to garner her a cult-like fanbase. Over the years, her journey has been molded by personal battles with mental health struggles that have perfected her ability to portray raw and earnest emotional depth eloquently through her music. Now, Ellise is making a comeback with her latest singles "dead2me" and "bite", which have been adored by fans and industry players alike, with "dead2me" landing the cover of SALT on Spotify for release week.

The otherworldly tracks set the tone for her sophomore album "PRETTY EVIL" - created with Arthur Besna, Ella Boh, JT Foley, and Madi Yanofsky - described as her most cohesive and ambitious work to date, which heralds a new era for Ellise. Her final single from the album, "valentine” has become a fan favorite following its live performance on Madison Beer’s Spinnin' tour. Looking ahead to 2025, Ellise is set to capitalize on her momentum with major live performances as she joins Bishop Briggs on tour this month.

Photo Credit: Ben Allen

Comments