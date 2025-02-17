Fear of Water Release Remix of 'X Gon' Give It To Ya' Featuring DMX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-instrumentalist Dave Perry's solo project, Fear of Water, has released an electrifying remix of DMX’s iconic track, "X Gon' Give It To Ya," featuring the late rap legend himself. Available now via Cleopatra Records, this bold remix takes DMX’s original and reimagines it through Perry's genre-blending sound.

Fear of Water is the brainchild of Dave Perry, a multi-talented artist based in Austin, Texas. Born clinically deaf, Perry’s connection to music has been a critical part of his recovery, and his innovative approach to both consuming and creating music has driven his solo project forward. Over the years, Fear of Water has produced some of the most unique collaborations in modern rock, joining forces with names like Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Elias Soriano (Nonpoint), Marcos Leal (Ill Niño), Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies), Aaron Nordstrom (Gemini Syndrome), and more.

In this remix, Perry, along with acclaimed mixing engineer Eric Emery, breathes new life into DMX’s legendary anthem, combining the rapper’s unmistakable energy with a fresh, heavy sound that’s sure to excite fans of both hip-hop and rock alike.

