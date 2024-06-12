Faux Real Drop New Single 'Walking Away From My Demons'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Never trust a thought that didn’t come by walking,” said Nietzsche, and this most essential human function is also the star of Faux Real’s wild new anthem, “Walking Away From My Demons.” Musing on society’s obsession with moving forward, and lining it with an earnest undertone, brothers Virgil and Elliott interlace and interject: “Every step I take is leading me to another bad decision” – as if the unavoidable conclusion to this forced march was personal doom. The industrial sound palette echoes a perverse obsession with engineering feats made to propel us into a bright new era. In the accompanying video, Faux Real are angels in a concrete haven, counting their treadmill steps into oblivion/bliss. Their demonic counterparts whiz through a desolate LA wasteland on their Heelys™️, trying to corrupt those they encounter. Today’s video premiered on Consequence, where Faux Real share their inspirations behind the track for the Origins series.

“Walking Away From My Demons,” available now via City Slang Records, is the latest single from Visionary Los Angeles-based Franco-American art-pop duo Faux Real. True alternative jesters infiltrating the pop space, Faux Real continue to blur the line between the fake, the real, and the undeniable. Coming off a nonstop European tour that featured appearances at festivals like The Great Escape, Best Kept Secret, Wide Awake, and The Echo Festival, the duo was recently featured on electropop icons Metronomy’s new single “Contact High” alongside Franco-Korean artist Miki. Metronomy’s Joe Mount said of the collaboration, “I can’t detach myself from the song. I hear “Contact High” and I think ‘wow I’m involved with this!’ I can listen to it again and again.”

This spring, the songs “Love On The Ground,” “Rent Free,” and “Faux Maux” heralded Faux Real’s long-awaited debut album, Faux Ever, arriving at last via City Slang on Friday, October 11. The album sees the fraternal duo continuing to play on the outskirts of language and sound, exploring themes of heartbreak, labor, and the home with harmonies and humor, playful beats, and en franglais. Recorded between Paris, New York, London, Los Angeles, and Provence, Faux Ever thrusts Faux Real’s sultry, surreal, and unclassifiable sound towards a glossier pop horizon, an existential sonic pastiche with a glistening digital sheen.

“It feels pretty insane to finally announce our first full-length record,” says Faux Real on Faux Ever via Instagram. “Been a while in the making and we couldn’t be more excited with how it turned out. After years of work between different studios, homes and cities, we like to think we’ve encapsulated the true essence of Faux Real into these 11 songs. We’d like to thank all of you for your continued support since the start of this journey. We promise it was worth the wait. For now, go blast Love On the Ground, buy tickets to our upcoming tour and come witness the premiere of Faux Ever in its rawest, most unhinged form.”

Faux Ever also includes such certified bangers as the bold, glitchy, and infectious “Rent Free” and the acclaimed “Faux Maux,” both available everywhere now alongside self-directed official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

“We’re always questioning things and turning them upside down,” says Elliot Arndt.

“Our sound has never been more personal,” says Virgile Arndt. “The method to this specific madness has been one of constant change, with our studio locale never fixed, always more minimal than the last. Faux Ever is a reflection on art, brotherhood, authenticity, faults and triumphs.”

Known far and wide for their DIY, Iggy Pop-meets-Eurodance live performances, Faux Real are building anticipation for Faux Ever with international shows in the UK and US, along with an extensive tour this fall in the UK and EU supporting labelmates and instrumental British quartet Los Bitchos. A complete list of US tour dates are below, with more to be announced soon. Tonight the band will perform at Brooklyn, NY’s Baby's All Right (June 12), and next week they will play Los Angeles, CA’s The Echo (June 19). For updates, please visit isthisfauxreal.com.

Tracklist:

1. Faux Maux

2. Rent Free

3. Sketches Of Pain

4. Love On The Ground

5. The More I Know

6. 99 Ghosts

7. Walking Away From My Demons

8. Hi Tension

9. Workhorse

10. Full Circle

11. Scratch

FAUX REAL 2024 TOUR DATES

JUNE

12 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY

19 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

OCTOBER

19 - Future Days Festival - Birmingham, UK

20 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE

22 - The Grove - Newcastle, UK

23 - Summerhall - Edinburgh, UK

24 - QMU - Glasgow, UK

25 - Irish Centre - Leeds, UK

26 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

28 - Junction 2 - Cambridge, UK

29 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

30 - SWX - Bristol, UK

NOVEMBER

1 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

2 - Lido - Margate, UK

07 - O2 Forum - London, UK

12 - La Cigale - Paris, FR

13 - Stereolux - Nantes, FR

14 - Epicerie Moderne - Lyon, FR

15 - Locomotiv - Bologna, IT

16 - Mascotte - Zurich, CH

18 - Strom - Munich, DE

19 - Wuk - Vienna, AT

21 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, CZ

22 - Festsaal - Berlin, DE

23 - Niebo - Warsaw, PL

25 - Knust - Hamburg, DE

27 - Debaser - Stockholm, SE

28 - Cosmopolite - Oslo, NO

29 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, SE

30 - Small Vega - Copenhagen, DK

DECEMBER

2 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL

3 - Gebaude 9 - Cologne, DE

4 - AB Box - Brussels, BE

6 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

07 - Aeronef - Lille, FR

