Fat Joe Shares Vevo Ctrl Performance Video 'Heaven & Hell'

Vevo announces Fat Joe as the next artist in their Ctrl series with a performance of "Heaven & Hell" premiering today.

Watch below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Fat Joe's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

One of the rap industry's first Latino superstars, South Bronx native Fat Joe climbed to the top of the game one album at a time during the '90s. By the late '90s, Fat Joe had moved to major-label Atlantic and tried his hand at non-musical career ventures such as opening a clothing store and a barber shop, and developing a fashion line. In addition, he signed a production and distribution deal with Atlantic for Mystic Entertainment, a boutique label he ran with partner Big Greg.

Fat Joe's first major-label album, 1998's Don Cartagena, featured the debut of his group Terror Squad, cameo appearances by the likes of Puff Daddy and Nas, and became his first album to reach the Top Ten of the Billboard 200. It was followed up in 2001 with Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.), supported by "What's Luv?" (an Ashanti duet). After the 2002 album Loyalty, Terror Squad scored big with the club-friendly "Lean Back."

Bearing the Logo of Terror Squad Entertainment, and distributed by EMI, the raw Me, Myself & I arrived in 2006 and became Fat Joe's fifth solo Top Ten entry on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The Elephant in THE ROOM and Jealous Ones Still Envy 2 (J.O.S.E. 2) arrived respectively in 2008 and 2009, highlighted by hit collaborations with Lil Wayne (the Grammy-nominated "Make It Rain") and J. Holiday ("I Won't Tell"). Next came The Darkside, an E1-distributed throwback to Joe's earlier hardcore material, in 2010. In addition to an appearance on DJ Khaled's 2011 hit single "Welcome to My Hood," Joe spent the following years focused on mixtapes, and self-issued Darkside sequels in 2011 and 2013. In 2016, he reunited with Remy Ma for "All the Way Up," featuring French Montana and Infrared. The Top 40 Pop single received Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, and appeared on the joint Joe/Remy album Plata o Plomo, released in 2017. Family Ties, billed to Fat Joe and Dre (of Cool & Dre), arrived in 2019 as Joe contemplated stepping back from music to devote more time to his daughter.

"Heaven & Hell" is now streaming on all platforms.





