Faouzia Shares Powerful New Single 'The Road'

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Faouzia has released her newest powerhouse anthem "The Road," streaming now on all DSPs and streaming services. In the track, Faouzia's astonishing vocals shine as the phenomenal artist packs up her memories, leaves the past behind, and hits the road, jumping head first into the future. The track arrives today alongside a gorgeous official video streaming now. Watch it below.

"'The Road' is about the bittersweet moments that make you realize you need to move on" Faouzia says. "It's about taking all your memories and what you've learned and using both to blossom into the next stage of your life."

"The Road" follows Faouzia's anthemic "Tears of Gold" which arrived late last year alongside a golden companion video. The "soaring anthem about being bled dry emotionally" took Faouzia "to the next level" according to Idolator. Faouzia also gave a striking acapella performance and breakdown of the song on Genius Verified. "Tears of Gold" was preceded by the acclaimed single, "You Don't Even Know Me." The powerful track, and intimate official performance video, were met by critical acclaim upon its release, with Idolator raving, "Faouzia is ready to take the world by storm. The talented 19-year-old has been steadily building up an impressive discography for years now...'You Don't Even Know Me' is a rip-roaring anthem with an empowering message about overcoming those who doubt you."

With millions of streams and a wide array of international press attention, Faouzia is already a milestone artist, acclaimed as a fresh new force in both music and popular culture. Born in Morocco but raised in Manitoba, Canada, the trilingual 19-year-old singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist began playing piano at the age of six, soon adding guitar and violin to her growing skill set. Working from a stunning range of influences - spanning Chopin to Beyoncé to legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum - Faouzia began singing songs of her own, immediately earning millions of streams and major radio play with her first independent single. After winning several local and national competitions, she went on to win top prize honors from both the Nashville-based Unsigned Only and International Songwriting Competition.

2018 saw Faouzia drawing international attention with "Battle (Feat. Faouzia)," found on David Guetta's chart-topping smash album, 7. Indeed, her own independent releases drew further critical acclaim, with Ones To Watch hailing "Faouzia's innate gift for songwriting" and "powerhouse vocals." "If you've been starved for a female vocal with more depth than just the popcrush candy-types we've been hearing for the last year, then look no further," raved LADYGUNN. "Faouzia's voice has a depth that gushes emotions in every word she utters."

Listen to the new song here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories