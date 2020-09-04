Fame On Fire Shares Energetic And Emotionally-wrenching Debut Album 'LEVELS'

Spanning across 13 tracks, the album touches on themes of anguish, loss and toxicity in relationships.

Fame On Fire shares their debut album LEVELS, out today via Hopeless Records. Spanning across 13 tracks, the album touches on themes of anguish, loss and toxicity in relationships and life alongside messages of hopefulness and redemption.

Fame On Fire is genre-defying and pushing the boundaries of rock, hip hop, and heavy music, by unapologetically being themselves. Unpretentious, honest, and boldly brash, Fame On Fire has delivered a diverse, energetic, and emotionally-wrenching collection of songs for their debut album, LEVELS.

Holding multiple meanings, LEVELS, is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward. This dichotomy defines a band that is not willing to stand still or be complacent, but one that continuously tries to evolve their sound and craft.

Leaving absolutely nothing on the table, Fame On Fire self-produced, tracked, and mixed the album on their own, in the studio they built, laboring over every lyric, chord, beat, and riff, and painstakingly polishing every track. On "Her Eyes" - the band's first #1 song on Sirius XM Octane - singer Bryan Kuznitz explores the turmoil of surviving an emotionally abusive relationship with the brutal honesty of someone who wants to push through any challenge and remains hopeful in getting to the other side.

It is this hopefulness that ultimately prevails in an album that doesn't shy away from themes of anguish, loss, and toxicity in relationships and life. Whether it be fighting demons and breaking out of the internal prison of the mind in "HEADSPACE FT. POORSTACY" or swimming consciously through a downward spiral in "Down," Fame On Fire paints a visceral portrait of the uneven journey of life that we all go through and that we can all get through together. Through the darkness comes a flicker of hope that shines through to a new day.

With LEVELS, Fame On Fire set out to show how important music is for the band and their fans. According to guitarist Blake Saul, "Our band exists because all of us grew up together and we each found our own ways to music, which is living and breathing inside of us." LEVELS proves that Fame On Fire is ready to help define a new era of rock music. Just don't call Fame On Fire a cover band.

