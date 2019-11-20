F$O Dinero Releases COLOR MONEY

Following widespread acclaim and millions of streams, Broward County rapper and co-founder of rising hip-hop collective F$O [Fly s Only], F$O Dinero closes out 2019 by dropping his first official project, Color Money on Tuesday, November 26.

He paved the way for the release with "Changing Weathers" and assembled a bold bevy of bangers for the whole track listing. Color Money hinges on his wild wordplay, warbling hooks, and infinite swagger. It offers the best introduction to one of Florida's hottest rising stars.

Check out the full track listing below.

Recently, he also sat down for an in-depth interview with AllHipHop about the project, foregoing hoop dreams for rap dreams, and his platinum ambition.

Check it out HERE.

Count up Color Money now!

Color Money Track Listing:

1. Broward

2. Freaky Bs feat. City Girls

3. Panty Droppa

4. Book Smart

5. Talk to Me

6. Slide Out feat. Zoey Dollaz

7. Ain't for Me

8. Go Stupid feat. Lil Durk

9. Living Like That

10. Abandoned

11. Color Money





Related Articles View More Music Stories